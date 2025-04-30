A new promise

Ready for Europe

Danièle von Ballmoos, our favorite pilot

SORIANO beats all the odds.

- SORIANO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SORIANO MOTORI Announces 2025 Porsche GT3 Racing Sponsorship with Swiss Pilot Daniele von Ballmoos

The storied marque enters the motorsport spotlight with innovation, heritage, and a bold female lead at the wheel

SORIANO MOTORI, the legendary European marque reborn with a vision for innovation and excellence, proudly announces its official sponsorship of the 2025 Porsche GT3 racing season. The collaboration marks a thrilling new chapter for the brand, featuring Swiss pilot Daniele von Ballmoos, one of the most promising female talents in European motorsport.

A seamless blend of performance, tradition, and future-forward engineering, SORIANO MOTORI enters the racing world with purpose. This partnership with Porsche GT3 not only reinforces the company's dedication to motorsport excellence but also underscores its commitment to diversity and innovation in automotive performance.

Daniele von Ballmoos, already a standout in the European circuit, now takes the wheel under the SORIANO banner-bringing speed, elegance, and technical prowess to every race. Her relentless drive and precision on the track echo the values that define SORIANO MOTORI: performance, elegance, and fearless innovation.

"Partnering with Daniele is more than a sponsorship-it's a statement," said Marco Antonio Soriano, Chairman of Soriano Motori. "She embodies the bold spirit of our brand. As we accelerate into this new chapter, we're not just racing-we're redefining what's possible on and off the track."

This sponsorship is only one facet of a larger strategic expansion for SORIANO MOTORI in 2025. The company is unveiling a suite of luxury electric motorcycles and performance hybrids that merge artisanal craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. With deep roots in the heritage of European motor engineering and a vision focused on sustainability and mobility, SORIANO MOTORI is positioning itself at the crossroads of legacy and leadership in tomorrow's automotive world.

From racetrack to road, SORIANO continues to deliver bold design, uncompromising quality, and groundbreaking innovation. As the engines roar this season, fans and industry insiders alike will witness the powerful new synergy between one of motorsport's rising stars and a brand poised to redefine high-performance mobility.

About SORIANO MOTORI

Founded in 1939 and reimagined for the modern era, SORIANO MOTORI blends classic European craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. With a portfolio that spans electric motorcycles, hybrid innovations, and now a bold presence in motorsports, the brand is driven by passion, precision, and the pursuit of perfection.

Press Contact:

Elena Cosau

Head of Communications

SORIANO MOTORI

...



SORIANO PRESS

Soriano Global Holdings Limited

+1 3479071214

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

SORIANO does it better than anyone out there today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.