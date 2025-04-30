Erb Family, Inc. Expands Retail Laundry Division With Second Location In Freeport, NY

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Eric Erb says they are showing their commitment to the Freeport community by renovating the current space to build a state of the art Laundromat

FREEPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Erb Family, Inc. and It's VP of Operations Eric Erb, are excited to announce the expansion of their retail laundry division with the opening of their second location at 126 S. Main Street Freeport, NY. This new location will provide customers with convenient access to high-quality laundry services, further solidifying Erb Family, Inc.'s commitment to providing exceptional laundry facilities to the local community.The new retail location in Freeport will offer a wide range of laundry services, including wash and fold, dry cleaning, and self-service options. Customers can also purchase laundry products such as detergent, fabric softener, and dryer sheets. The store will be open seven days a week from 6am – 10pm, providing customers with flexibility and convenience."We are thrilled to open our second retail location in Freeport, NY," said Eric Erb, VP of Operations at Erb Family, Inc. "This location has been a laundromat for over 40 years. Our goal is to make laundry services more accessible and convenient for our customers. With this remodeled location, we can better serve the community and provide them with top-notch laundry services and products."Erb Family, Inc. has been a trusted name in the laundry industry for over 20 years, and this expansion is a testament to their commitment to growth and customer satisfaction. The company prides itself on using state-of-the-art Electrolux equipment and environmentally friendly products to ensure the best results for their customers.The new retail location in Freeport is now open and ready to serve the community. Eric Erb invites everyone to visit the store and experience their exceptional laundry services and products. With this expansion, Erb Family, Inc. continues to solidify its position as a leader in the laundry industry, providing customers with convenience, quality, and exceptional service.For Press inquiries please contact ... or visit

