Prince William Uneasy About Meghan Markle Using The HRH Title? Duke-Duchess Of Sussex' 'Titles Will Be Removed' Once...
After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020, the had“made it clear they had agreed not to use the HRH titles at all, ever, in any capacity,” a former courtier informed the Daily Beast. According to the former courtier, Meghan Markle's defence in using the title was“rubbish” which breached the terms of their exit from royal duties.Also Read | Kate Middleton's absence at Pope Francis' funeral - The real reason revealed
A Royal insider source claimed that the 43-year-old wife of Prince Harry violated an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II as indicated by the use of the HRH title to promote her personal brand 'As Ever.' It is alleged that Meghan is using her HRH title alongside her lifestyle products for their promotion.
Regarding the concerning issue of use of HRH title, the royal insider said,“Charles might be happy to put up with this, but William won't,” the Daily Beast reported.Also Read | In Pics | Not Trump, this person sat next to Zelensky at Pope Francis' funeral
Pointing to Prince William's disagreement with the use of HRH title, the insider added,“He loathes and despises Harry and Meghan with every bone in his body, he believes they have betrayed everything the family stands for and the idea that they are using their royal status as a calling card will enrage him.”
Claiming that Meghan Markle is exploiting King Charles' weakness in his final years, the insider said,“Meghan using her HRH exposes how weak and enfeebled he (King Charles) is.” The insider further noted,“She knows he won't do anything. There is no way King William will stand for this. The titles will simply be removed when he is king. A way will be found.”Also Read | Trump, Droupadi Murmu, Prince William, others to attend Pope Francis' funeral
Meanwhile, the official statement on the couple's retreat from royal life states,“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”
