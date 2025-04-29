Government Dismisses Deputy Head Of State Agency For Restoration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Viacheslav Didkivskyi from his position as deputy head of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development.

This decision was announced via Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

"At its meeting on April 29, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine issued an order to dismiss Viacheslav Didkivskyi from the post of Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine," Melnychuk wrote.

Ukraine, Moldova agree on mutual recognition of educational documents, academic degrees

Additionally, Melnychuk noted that the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Tamara Polupan as deputy head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine.

As earlier reported by Ukrinform, at its April 29 meeting, the government appointed Serhii Boyev as First Deputy Defense Minister, and Mykola Shevtsov along with Oleksandr Kozenko as Deputy Defense Ministers.