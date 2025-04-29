Not Possible At The Moment: Javed Akhtar On Pak Artistes Working In India

There is hardly“any warmth today” in India-Pakistan cultural ties, the veteran screenwriter-poet noted while saying that this is not the time to even think about whether Pakistani artists should be allowed to work in India.

“This could be thought about in better times and hopefully after some years some sense will prevail. And there'll be a better attitude towards India from the establishment of Pakistan. And then this can be considered. But at the moment, this question should not be asked. Not possible,” Akhtar told PTI in an interview.

He added that Pakistani artists such as Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, Ghulam Ali and Noor Jehan were welcomed with open arms by Indian authorities in the past but this wasn't reciprocated by the Pakistani establishment.

Akhtar's comments come after government sources said last week that“Abir Gulaal”, featuring Pakistani star Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in theatres in India. The move comes amid growing calls for a ban on the movie, earlier slated for release on May 9, in the aftermath of terrorists gunning down 26 people in Kashmir's picturesque Pahalgam mountains on April 22.

Asked whether the ban is fair, Akhtar said there would be a better time for this discussion.

“Particularly whatever has happened recently after that (it) should not even be a topic at the moment. There is hardly any friendly feeling or warmth because of what has happened in Pahalgam,” he told PTI on the sidelines of the“IP and Music: Feel the beat of IP” event organised by FICCI.

“The question should be, should we allow Pakistani artists to work here?”

Discussing the great reception Indians have always given great Pakistani artistes, he also referred to Faiz Ahmed Faiz as a poet of the subcontinent.

“I won't say Pakistani poet. He was living in Pakistan because he was born there. But he was the poet of the subcontinent, a poet of peace and love. When he came to India, during Mr Atal Bihari Vajpayee's prime ministership, he was treated like a state head.

“The kind of respect he was given by the government and the way they looked after him and so on. But I'm afraid this has never been reciprocated. I have no complaints with the people of Pakistan...,” he added.

The 80-year-old veteran, who is also chairperson of the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), said melody queen Lata Mangeshkar was very popular in Pakistan in the 60s and 70s but didn't perform there even once.

“I won't complain to the people of Pakistan because they loved her (Mangeshkar). That's why she was so popular... They admired her but there was some blockage. And the blockage was in the system... In this kind of one-way traffic, there once comes a tiredness. This is absolutely equally valid. We don't get any response from you, but that will go on till when?” he asked.

Akhtar also added that blocking Pakistani artists in India will only please the army and fundamentalists in Pakistan who want a tall wall between India and Pakistan.“The Pakistani should not be able to see what kind of freedom, what kind of privilege every citizen of India enjoys... They want the distance because that suits them.

“This kind of bonhomie that we are working with Pakistanis doesn't suit them at all... Because then they go back and they tell about Indian society and they are so privileged and happy they got this opportunity. It's not appreciated by the right wing there,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now