INLIF LIMITED Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
|
INLIF LIMITED
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
2,467,638
|
|
|
$
|
598,933
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
3,840,120
|
|
|
|
3,789,214
|
Inventories
|
|
|
5,300,458
|
|
|
|
4,493,042
|
Deferred offering costs, current
|
|
|
1,482,558
|
|
|
|
-
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
|
159,570
|
|
|
|
142,095
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
|
1,030
|
|
|
|
352,118
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
$
|
13,251,374
|
|
|
$
|
9,375,402
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
$
|
3,037,312
|
|
|
$
|
3,397,167
|
Land-use rights, net
|
|
|
2,130,164
|
|
|
|
2,237,684
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
43,773
|
|
|
|
50,297
|
Deferred offering costs, non-current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
960,241
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
5,169
|
|
|
|
452
|
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
$
|
5,216,418
|
|
|
$
|
6,645,841
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$
|
18,467,792
|
|
|
$
|
16,021,243
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
3,132,613
|
|
|
$
|
2,546,418
|
Bank loans
|
|
|
4,630,581
|
|
|
|
3,662,023
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
1,712
|
|
|
|
65,073
|
Accrued expenses and other payables
|
|
|
222,247
|
|
|
|
259,648
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
27,337
|
|
|
|
12,058
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
|
186,768
|
|
|
|
513,018
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
$
|
8,201,258
|
|
|
$
|
7,058,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
$
|
8,201,258
|
|
|
$
|
7,058,238
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (NOTE 19)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary shares ($0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 12,500,000
|
|
$
|
1,250
|
|
|
$
|
1,250
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
7,037,503
|
|
|
|
7,037,503
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
|
361,083
|
|
|
|
200,229
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
3,201,818
|
|
|
|
1,756,183
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(335,120)
|
|
|
|
(32,160)
|
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
10,266,534
|
|
|
$
|
8,963,005
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$
|
18,467,792
|
|
|
$
|
16,021,243
|
|
* The share amounts are presented on a retrospective basis.
|
INLIF LIMITED
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
Years ended December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Revenues
|
|
|
15,796,983
|
|
|
|
12,610,873
|
|
|
|
6,652,308
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
(11,242,817)
|
|
|
|
(8,451,336)
|
|
|
|
(4,358,426)
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
4,554,166
|
|
|
|
4,159,537
|
|
|
|
2,293,882
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling expenses
|
|
|
(938,941)
|
|
|
|
(688,064)
|
|
|
|
(396,421)
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
(764,530)
|
|
|
|
(724,147)
|
|
|
|
(742,620)
|
Research and development expenses
|
|
|
(1,563,059)
|
|
|
|
(1,362,058)
|
|
|
|
(504,711)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
(3,266,530)
|
|
|
|
(2,774,269)
|
|
|
|
(1,643,752)
|
Operating income
|
|
|
1,287,636
|
|
|
|
1,385,268
|
|
|
|
650,130
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expenses):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
3,274
|
|
|
|
6,884
|
|
|
|
2,625
|
Interest expenses
|
|
|
(196,304)
|
|
|
|
(146,386)
|
|
|
|
(82,672)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
531,198
|
|
|
|
110,159
|
|
|
|
15,010
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(8,370)
|
|
|
|
(17,410)
|
|
|
|
(44,274)
|
Exchange gain (loss)
|
|
|
3,893
|
|
|
|
25,344
|
|
|
|
(3,687)
|
Total other income (expenses), net
|
|
|
333,691
|
|
|
|
(21,409)
|
|
|
|
(112,998)
|
Income before income tax
|
|
|
1,621,327
|
|
|
|
1,363,859
|
|
|
|
537,132
|
Income tax (expenses) benefits
|
|
|
(14,838)
|
|
|
|
(11,348)
|
|
|
|
423
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,606,489
|
|
|
|
1,352,511
|
|
|
|
537,555
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,606,489
|
|
|
|
1,352,511
|
|
|
|
537,555
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax
|
|
|
(302,960)
|
|
|
|
(227,278)
|
|
|
|
187,942
|
Comprehensive income
|
|
|
1,303,529
|
|
|
|
1,125,233
|
|
|
|
725,497
|
Earnings per share, basic and diluted
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
Weighted average number of shares*
|
|
|
12,500,000
|
|
|
|
12,500,000
|
|
|
|
12,500,000
|
|
* The share amounts are presented on a retrospective basis.
|
INLIF LIMITED
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Expressed in U.S. Dollars, except for the number of shares)
|
|
|
|
For the years ended
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,606,489
|
|
|
|
1,352,511
|
|
|
|
537,555
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
347,977
|
|
|
|
367,029
|
|
|
|
388,233
|
Allowance for (reversal of) credit losses
|
|
|
(154)
|
|
|
|
(19,930)
|
|
|
|
15,975
|
Loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
5,432
|
|
|
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(423)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(50,752)
|
|
|
|
(1,552,991)
|
|
|
|
(716,876)
|
Intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(53,086)
|
|
|
|
-
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(807,416)
|
|
|
|
(2,025,725)
|
|
|
|
1,093,218
|
Prepayments and other current assets
|
|
|
(17,474)
|
|
|
|
94,160
|
|
|
|
170,093
|
Accounts payable, trade
|
|
|
586,195
|
|
|
|
2,057,775
|
|
|
|
(103,240)
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
|
(63,361)
|
|
|
|
65,073
|
|
|
|
(137,699)
|
Other payables and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(37,401)
|
|
|
|
98,485
|
|
|
|
(7,507)
|
Tax payable
|
|
|
15,279
|
|
|
|
11,505
|
|
|
|
(301)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
1,579,382
|
|
|
|
400,238
|
|
|
|
1,239,028
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
(25,759)
|
|
|
|
(219,121)
|
|
|
|
(18,165)
|
Disposal of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
989
|
|
|
|
-
|
Amount loan to related parties
|
|
|
(1,025)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from repayment by related parties
|
|
|
347,428
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
|
|
320,644
|
|
|
|
(218,132)
|
|
|
|
(18,165)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Contributions
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
6,760,538
|
Proceeds from short-term loans
|
|
|
7,143,130
|
|
|
|
3,671,841
|
|
|
|
2,526,378
|
Repayment of short-term loans
|
|
|
(6,059,153)
|
|
|
|
(2,400,819)
|
|
|
|
(1,486,105)
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
(522,318)
|
|
|
|
(919,207)
|
|
|
|
(42,060)
|
Amount financed from related parties
|
|
|
181,116
|
|
|
|
977,418
|
|
|
|
515,678
|
Amount repaid to related parties
|
|
|
(518,379)
|
|
|
|
(865,770)
|
|
|
|
(9,993,772)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
224,396
|
|
|
|
463,463
|
|
|
|
(1,719,343)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes
|
|
|
(255,717)
|
|
|
|
(131,597)
|
|
|
|
397,892
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
|
|
1,868,705
|
|
|
|
513,972
|
|
|
|
(100,588)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year
|
|
|
598,933
|
|
|
|
84,961
|
|
|
|
185,549
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year
|
|
|
2,467,638
|
|
|
|
598,933
|
|
|
|
84,961
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
|
|
1,707
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
|
|
303
|
Cash paid for interest expense
|
|
|
191,859
|
|
|
|
143,727
|
|
|
|
82,672
