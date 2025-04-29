Umerov Discusses Paths To Just Peace With NATO PA Delegation
As reported by Ukrinform, Umerov shared the update on Faceboo .
President Perestrello reaffirmed the importance of continued military support for Ukraine - both to meet urgent needs on the front lines and to strengthen Ukraine's defense in the long term.
The delegation received up-to-date intelligence on the security situation. An intelligence representative briefed the visitors on key threats, while First Deputy Defense Minister Serhii Boyev presented Ukraine's assessment of Russia's intentions, emphasizing that the aggressor continues to pursue expansionist goals and shows no readiness for genuine peace.
The sides also discussed Ukraine's defense strategy and the areas that require reinforcement.
“Our priorities remain unchanged: holding and stabilizing the front line, strengthening the protection of Ukrainian airspace, and destroying the enemy's offensive capabilities,” Umerov noted.
Umerov highlighted investment in Ukraine's defense industry as a crucial element of support.
“Investing in Ukrainian production is a contribution to the security of all of Europe,” the minister stressed.Read also: Umerov in London: only consolidated position can force Russia to stop wa
As Ukrinform previously reported, NATO PA President Perestrello, during his address to Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada, stated that Ukraine must receive the strongest possible security guarantees from its partners to prevent future Russian aggression.
