Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Of New Dundee Community

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to visit Seasons at Shores at Lake Dell on Saturday, May 17, from 12 to 3 p.m. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, and attendees can enter a drawing for a chance to win a prize.

More about Seasons at Shores at Lake Dell :



New SeasonsTM Collection homes from the $300s

Five inspired single- and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms and approx. 1,700 to 2,410 sq. ft.

Professionally curated fixtures and finishes

Close proximity to Haines City, Lake Wales, Lake Dell and Winter Haven

Convenient access to US-27 and I-4 Near notable employment hubs, entertainment and recreation

Seasons at Shores at Lake Dell is located at 769 Lake Dell Avenue in Dundee. For more information, call 689.348.2104 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

Contact: Derek R. Kimmerle

Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

866.424.3395

[email protected]

