BIT Mining Limited Files 2024 Annual Report On Form 20-F

AKRON, Ohio, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM ) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 29, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC's website at , as well as on the Company's investor relations website at .

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at [email protected] .

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM ) is a technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company with operations spanning mining, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The Company is developing a vertically integrated crypto-mining ecosystem that includes self-mining, hosting services, and proprietary mining hardware. BIT Mining also owns 7nm BTC chip designs and advanced capabilities in LTC/DOGE and ETC miner development.

Safe Harbor Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For more information:

BIT Mining Limited

[email protected]





Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: [email protected]

