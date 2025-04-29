Northeast Bank Reports Third Quarter Results And Declares Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PORTLAND, Maine, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the“Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $18.7 million, or $2.23 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $1.83 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Net income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $58.2 million, or $7.07 per diluted common share, compared to $43.1 million, or $5.67 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on May 27, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2025. “We recorded strong loan volume during the third fiscal quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer.“Our National Lending Division generated $292.5 million in originated and purchased volume, and our small balance SBA 7(a) program with Newity LLC as our loan service provider has continued to grow, with quarterly originations of $121.3 million, compared to $100.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 and $29.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. At March 31, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.80 billion, representing an increase of $1.04 billion, or 37.7%, over June 30, 2024. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, we sold $73.6 million of the guaranteed portion of our SBA loans, generating a gain on sale of $6.0 million, compared with sales of $64.5 million for a gain on sale of $5.6 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the quarter, we are reporting earnings of $2.23 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.5%, and a return on average assets of 1.9%.” As of March 31, 2025, total assets were $4.23 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion, or 35.0%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024. 1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the nine months ended March 31, 2025:



Loan Portfolio Changes

March 31, 2025 Balance

June 30, 2024 Balance

Change ($)

Change (%)

(Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased $ 2,443,822 $ 1,708,551 $ 735,271 43.03 % National Lending Originated 1,185,153 981,497 203,656 20.75 % SBA National 152,319 48,405 103,914 214.68 % Community Banking 19,495 22,704 (3,209 ) (14.13 %) Total $ 3,800,789 $ 2,761,157 $ 1,039,632 37.65 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $292.5 million, which consisted of $74.5 million of purchased loans at an average price of 94.2% of unpaid principal balance, and $218.0 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank's SBA Division for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $121.3 million.

An overview of the Bank's National Lending Division portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 79,144 $ 217,983 $ 297,127 $ - $ 153,349 $ 153,349 Initial net investment basis (1) 74,553 217,983 292,536 - 153,349 153,349 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.33% 8.73% 8.46% 8.67% 10.09% 9.19% Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.43% N/A 8.43% 8.70% N/A 8.70% Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 901,693 $ 591,292 $ 1,492,985 $ 271,741 $ 284,876 $ 556,617 Initial net investment basis (1) 821,485 591,292 1,412,777 238,477 284,876 523,353 Loan returns during the period: Yield 8.65% 9.02% 8.77% 8.95% 9.97% 9.34% Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.70% N/A 8.70% 8.98% N/A 8.98% Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 2,638,438 $ 1,185,153 $ 3,823,591 $ 1,794,669 $ 975,876 $ 2,770,545 Net investment basis 2,443,822 1,185,153 3,628,975 1,620,409 975,876 2,596,285 (1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark). (2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled“Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2. Deposits increased by $956.3 million, or 40.9%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $943.5 million, or 72.2%. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $818.8 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $105.3 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3. Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances increased by $33.4 million, or 9.7%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was attributable to one new short-term borrowing, partially offset by net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4. Shareholders' equity increased by $90.9 million, or 24.1%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $58.2 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank's at-the-market (“ATM”) program.

Net income increased by $4.8 million to $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $9.5 million to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $36.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the following:



An increase in interest income earned on loans of $15.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances in the National Lending Division purchased and Small Business Administration (“SBA”) portfolios, partially offset by lower rates earned across the portfolio; and

An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $965 thousand, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by, An increase in deposit interest expense of $7.3 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2025

2024

Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 20,074 $ 349 7.05 % $ 24,640 $ 387 6.32 % SBA National 121,521 2,975 9.93 % 35,848 1,159 13.00 % National Lending: Originated 1,120,756 24,120 8.73 % 953,401 23,909 10.09 % Purchased 2,387,715 49,034 8.33 % 1,635,494 35,260 8.67 % Total National Lending 3,508,471 73,154 8.46 % 2,588,895 59,169 9.19 % Total $ 3,650,066 $ 76,478 8.50 % $ 2,649,383 $ 60,715 9.22 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025

2024

Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 21,330 $ 1,088 6.79 % $ 25,786 $ 1,242 6.41 % SBA National 91,481 8,145 11.86 % 30,125 2,833 12.52 % National Lending: Originated 1,052,656 71,297 9.02 % 951,129 71,284 9.97 % Purchased 2,183,068 141,831 8.65 % 1,558,362 104,780 8.95 % Total National Lending 3,235,724 213,128 8.77 % 2,509,491 176,064 9.34 % Total $ 3,348,535 $ 222,361 8.85 % $ 2,565,402 $ 180,139 9.35 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled“Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, transactional income increased by $113 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $14.1 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was 8.4%, a decrease from 8.7% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 48,149 8.18 % $ 34,045 8.37 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 573 0.10 % 130 0.03 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 885 0.15 % 1,215 0.30 % Total transactional income 1,458 0.25 % 1,345 0.33 % Total $ 49,607 8.43 % $ 35,390 8.70 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 136,055 8.30 % $ 98,505 8.41 % Transactional income: Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 734 0.05 % 356 0.03 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 5,775 0.35 % 6,275 0.54 % Total transactional income 6,509 0.40 % 6,631 0.57 % Total $ 142,564 8.70 % $ 105,136 8.98 % (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

2. Provision for credit losses increased by $2.3 million to $2.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $596 thousand in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.

3. Noninterest income increased by $5.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $5.0 million, due to the sale of $73.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 as compared to the sale of $18.9 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to the following:





An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.7 million, primarily due to increases in regular, stock compensation expense and incentive compensation expense;

An increase in loan expense of $1.5 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the“FDIC”) insurance expense of $195 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank's asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5. Income tax expense increased by $3.7 million to $10.8 million, or an effective tax rate of 36.7%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $7.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 34.1%, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to projected changes in income apportionment for state taxes and increased projections of the required write-down of the Bank's deferred tax asset as a result of a change in Massachusetts income tax law.

As of March 31, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $33.4 million, or 0.79% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.90% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, past due loans totaled $34.0 million, or 0.91% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 0.95% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.5%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% at March 31, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the nine months ended March 31, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank's ATM program.

Investor Call Information

Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, Richard Cohen, Chief Financial Officer, and Pat Dignan, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Credit Officer of Northeast Bank, will host a conference call to discuss third quarter earnings and business outlook at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 30 th . To access the conference call by phone, please go to this link (Phone Registration ), and you will be provided with dial in details. The call will be available via live webcast, which can be viewed by accessing the Bank's website at and clicking on the About Us - Investor Relations section. To listen to the webcast, attendees are encouraged to visit the website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Please note there will also be a slide presentation that will accompany the webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available online for one year at .

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the FDIC, in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“assume,”“outlook,”“will,”“should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank's control. The Bank's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of recently imposed tariffs by the U.S. Administration and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended June 30, 2024 as updated in the Bank's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,443 $ 2,711 Short-term investments 341,633 239,447 Total cash and cash equivalents 344,076 242,158 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 21,473 48,978 Equity securities, at fair value 7,314 7,013 Total investment securities 28,787 55,991 SBA loans held for sale 60,339 14,506 Loans: Commercial real estate 2,764,809 2,028,280 Commercial and industrial 852,985 618,846 Residential real estate 122,466 99,234 Consumer 190 291 Total loans 3,740,450 2,746,651 Less: Allowance for credit losses 46,024 26,709 Loans, net 3,694,426 2,719,942 Premises and equipment, net 25,338 27,144 Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 1,200 - Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 16,106 15,751 Loan servicing rights, net 810 984 Bank-owned life insurance 19,203 18,830 Accrued interest receivable 17,445 15,163 Other assets 20,772 21,734 Total assets $ 4,228,502 $ 3,132,203 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 154,540 $ 146,727 Savings and interest checking 796,762 732,029 Money market 94,837 154,504 Time 2,249,654 1,306,203 Total deposits 3,295,793 2,339,463 Federal Home Loan Bank and other advances 378,543 345,190 Lease liability 19,465 20,252 Other liabilities 67,185 50,664 Total liabilities 3,760,986 2,755,569 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively 8,525 8,128 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 - - Additional paid-in capital 97,078 64,762 Retained earnings 361,901 303,927 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12 (183 ) Total shareholders' equity 467,516 376,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,228,502 $ 3,132,203





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 76,478 $ 60,715 $ 222,361 $ 180,139 Interest on available-for-sale securities 352 596 1,383 1,639 Other interest and dividend income 3,996 3,179 12,104 9,541 Total interest and dividend income 80,826 64,490 235,848 191,319 Interest expense: Deposits 30,593 23,340 89,959 63,772 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,057 4,401 11,754 16,247 Obligation under capital lease agreements 225 237 691 664 Total interest expense 34,875 27,978 102,404 80,683 Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 45,951 36,512 133,444 110,636 Provision for credit losses 2,908 596 5,275 1,221 Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 43,043 35,916 128,169 109,415 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 362 320 1,197 1,218 Gain on sales of SBA loans 6,014 1,015 14,915 1,837 Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 79 (55 ) 106 17 Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net - - - (9 ) Bank-owned life insurance income 124 116 372 348 Correspondent fee income 16 40 69 183 Other noninterest income 24 106 28 194 Total noninterest income 6,619 1,542 16,687 3,788 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 12,477 10,784 34,947 30,409 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,275 1,072 3,456 3,277 Professional fees 669 503 1,985 1,784 Data processing fees 1,496 1,376 4,605 3,823 Marketing expense 89 256 318 738 Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,270 813 5,626 2,402 FDIC insurance expense 468 273 1,756 917 Other noninterest expense 1,399 1,352 4,203 4,138 Total noninterest expense 20,143 16,429 56,896 47,488 Income before income tax expense 29,519 21,029 87,960 65,715 Income tax expense 10,838 7,164 29,734 22,624 Net income $ 18,681 $ 13,865 $ 58,226 $ 43,091 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 8,216,746 7,509,320 8,047,775 7,510,065 Diluted 8,394,964 7,595,124 8,232,435 7,602,844 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.27 $ 1.85 $ 7.24 $ 5.74 Diluted 2.23 1.83 7.07 5.67 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 32,963 $ 352 4.33 % $ 60,211 $ 596 3.98 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,650,066 76,478 8.50 % 2,649,383 60,715 9.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,657 301 7.33 % 17,636 449 10.24 % Short-term investments (4) 336,877 3,695 4.45 % 204,869 2,730 5.36 % Total interest-earning assets 4,036,563 80,826 8.12 % 2,932,099 64,490 8.85 % Cash and due from banks 2,332 2,446 Other non-interest earning assets 39,847 50,227 Total assets $ 4,078,742 $ 2,984,772 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 566,932 $ 5,190 3.71 % $ 524,301 $ 5,767 4.42 % Money market accounts 116,647 754 2.62 % 190,379 1,619 3.42 % Savings accounts 198,094 1,365 2.79 % 140,737 1,126 3.22 % Time deposits 2,129,320 23,284 4.43 % 1,185,558 14,828 5.03 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,010,993 30,593 4.12 % 2,040,975 23,340 4.60 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 372,029 4,057 4.42 % 396,130 4,401 4.47 % Lease liability 19,340 225 4.72 % 20,981 237 4.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,402,362 34,875 4.16 % 2,458,086 27,978 4.58 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 183,348 163,042 Other liabilities 33,025 24,571 Total liabilities 3,618,735 2,645,699 Shareholders' equity 460,007 339,073 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,078,742 $ 2,984,772 Net interest income $ 45,951 $ 36,512 Interest rate spread 3.96 % 4.27 % Net interest margin (5) 4.62 % 5.01 % Cost of funds (6) 3.94 % 4.29 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.

(2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 42,865 $ 1,383 4.30 % $ 60,060 $ 1,639 3.63 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,348,535 222,361 8.85 % 2,565,402 180,139 9.35 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,190 977 8.04 % 20,415 1,331 8.68 % Short-term investments (4) 302,262 11,127 4.90 % 204,252 8,210 5.35 % Total interest-earning assets 3,709,852 235,848 8.47 % 2,850,129 191,319 8.93 % Cash and due from banks 2,219 2,482 Other non-interest earning assets 55,078 58,609 Total assets $ 3,767,149 $ 2,911,220 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 570,906 $ 17,014 3.97 % $ 507,594 $ 16,548 4.34 % Money market accounts 131,481 2,972 3.01 % 226,072 5,760 3.39 % Savings accounts 188,053 4,575 3.24 % 118,044 2,603 2.93 % Time deposits 1,864,771 65,398 4.67 % 1,061,399 38,861 4.87 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,755,211 89,959 4.35 % 1,913,109 63,772 4.44 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 357,020 11,754 4.39 % 463,065 16,247 4.67 % Lease liability 19,655 691 4.68 % 21,373 664 4.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,131,886 102,404 4.36 % 2,397,547 80,683 4.48 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 182,877 166,955 Other liabilities 29,877 24,388 Total liabilities 3,344,640 2,588,890 Shareholders' equity 422,509 322,330 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,767,149 $ 2,911,220 Net interest income $ 133,444 $ 110,636 Interest rate spread 4.11 % 4.45 % Net interest margin (5) 4.79 % 5.17 % Cost of funds (6) 4.12 % 4.19 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale.

(3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Net interest income $ 45,951 $ 48,490 $ 39,000 $ 37,935 $ 36,512 Provision for credit losses 2,908 1,944 422 547 596 Noninterest income 6,619 5,949 4,119 2,092 1,542 Noninterest expense 20,143 19,066 17,685 17,079 16,429 Net income 18,681 22,440 17,106 15,140 13,865 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,216,746 8,044,345 7,886,148 7,765,868 7,509,320 Diluted 8,394,964 8,197,568 8,108,688 7,910,692 7,595,124 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 2.27 $ 2.79 $ 2.17 $ 1.95 $ 1.85 Diluted 2.23 2.74 2.11 1.91 1.83 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 1.86% 2.24% 2.09% 1.99% 1.87% Return on average equity 16.47% 21.14% 17.53% 16.56% 16.45% Net interest rate spread (1) 3.96% 4.21% 4.18% 4.41% 4.27% Net interest margin (2) 4.62% 4.88% 4.90% 5.13% 5.01% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 38.32% 35.02% 41.01% 42.67% 43.17% Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.00% 1.90% 2.16% 2.24% 2.21% Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.64% 118.24% 118.48% 118.78% 119.28% As of: March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 2,407 $ 2,446 $ 3,976 $ 2,502 $ 2,573 Commercial real estate 3,197 3,662 4,682 1,407 2,075 Commercial and industrial 6,945 6,696 6,684 6,520 6,928 Consumer 3 5 - - - Total originated portfolio 12,552 12,809 15,342 10,429 11,576 Total purchased portfolio 19,680 17,257 21,830 17,832 16,370 Total nonperforming loans 32,232 30,066 37,172 28,261 27,946 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,200 1,200 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 33,432 $ 31,266 $ 37,172 $ 28,261 $ 27,946 Past due loans to total loans 0.91% 0.85% 0.89% 0.95% 1.13% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.86% 0.84% 1.06% 1.02% 1.05% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.79% 0.77% 0.94% 0.90% 0.93% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.23% 1.25% 1.25% 0.97% 0.98% Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 142.79% 148.92% 117.40% 94.51% 92.83% Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 2,082 $ 869 $ 1,604 $ 1,347 $ 2,225 Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 521.47% 542.12% 604.38% 482.13% 509.08% Net loans to deposits 112.10% 112.52% 110.70% 116.88% 118.15% Purchased loans to total loans 65.33% 66.63% 69.11% 61.88% 60.99% Equity to total assets 11.06% 10.88% 9.96% 12.02% 11.73% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.72% 12.66% 11.45% 13.84% 13.24% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.97% 13.91% 12.70% 14.82% 14.22% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.45% 11.16% 12.06% 12.30% 11.79% Total shareholders' equity $ 467,516 $ 444,101 $ 392,557 $ 376,634 $ 351,913 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 467,516 444,101 392,557 376,634 351,913 Less: Intangible assets (5) - - - - - Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 467,516 $ 444,101 $ 392,557 $ 376,634 $ 351,913 Common shares outstanding 8,525,362 8,492,856 8,212,026 8,127,690 7,977,690 Book value per common share $ 54.84 $ 52.29 $ 47.80 $ 46.34 $ 44.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (6) 54.84 52.29 47.80 46.34 44.11 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period. (3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income. (4) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (5) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (6) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

