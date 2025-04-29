J & K Admin Rejig: 96 JKAS Officers Transferred

Key appointments include Rakesh Magotra, JKAS, who has been transferred from the J&K Services Selection Board to serve as Special Secretary in the Department of Forest, Ecology, and Environment. Naseer Ahmad Wani, JKAS, shifts from Special Secretary at the Jal Shakti Department to Public Works (R&B) Department, while Vir Krishan Dhar, JKAS, moves from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission to the Department of Disaster Management.

Among other significant changes, Dhananter Singh, JKAS, is reassigned from the Department of Forest to the Health and Medical Education Department as Additional Secretary. Additionally, Ms. Sonali Arun Gupta, IKAS, has been posted as Additional Secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages, and Atul Gupta, JKAS, takes over as Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authority in Billawar-Duggan.

This reshuffle also includes administrative transfers in key positions, including the housing, education, and tourism sectors, reflecting a broader strategy for improving public service delivery.

The order further stipulates several adjustments and promotions, including the shifting of Harbans Lal, JKAS, to the Finance Department and the appointment of Umar Shafi Pandit, JKAS, as Principal at the Revenue Training Institute in Srinagar.

