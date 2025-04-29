Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Exchange Income Corporation

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:12 AM EST - Exchange Income Corporation : Announced the successful credit facility upsize to $3.0 billion from $2.2 billion and the extension of the maturity to April 30, 2029. The credit facility includes US$420 million allocated to EIIF Management USA, Inc., the continuation of the previously announced $200 million social loan tranche and $2,212 million allocated to the Corporation's Canadian Head Office. Exchange Income Corporation shares T are trading up $0.14 at $5.88.

