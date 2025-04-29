Kandura Rally 2025 Roars Into Dubai With 15,000+ Fans: A Record-Breaking Celebration Of Car Culture, Community, And Craftsmanship

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) From custom legends to supercars, bikes and drift monsters - Dubai's ultimate automotive experience ignites the region, setting the stage for an even bigger 2026 edition.

Dubai – April 28, 2025: The fourth edition of Kandura Rally ignited Dubai Festival City with a spectacular showcase of horsepower, heritage, and hype, welcoming over 15,000 passionate visitors and cementing its status as the UAE's premier automotive celebration.

A heady mix of supercars, hypercars, classic icons, off-road beasts, custom builds, and modified monsters turned the venue into a roaring, turbocharged runway - delivering not just a show, but an immersive cultural experience for enthusiasts, families, and the next generation of builders. This year's edition also amplified its regional impact, drawing passionate participation from across the GCC including standout entries from Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar - reinforcing Kandura Rally's status as a truly cross-border celebration of car culture.

Returning for the second year, the Hot WheelsTM Legends Tour – Middle East Edition once again stole the spotlight, offering regional builders in the Middle East a global stage. Custom builders competed not just for trophies - but for the chance to have their creation immortalized as a 1:64 Hot WheelsTM die-cast collectible.

Building on the momentum of last year's Middle East winner, who made it to the global semi-finals with his wildly reimagined 2016 Beetle 5C R-Line - this year's contenders took creativity and engineering to bold new heights. At Kandura Rally 2025, the region crowned its next champion Jaber Al Mohannadi from Qatar, whose one-of-a-kind, fully modified BMW i8 - the only build of its kind in the Gulf, stole the spotlight and earned the coveted title of Hot WheelsTM Legends Tour Middle East Winner 2025.

Adrenaline took the wheel with live drift passenger rides by Drift Partner Pro-Drift Academy, roaring rev-ups, and high-energy moments that electrified the crowd. Spectators were treated to music, gaming zones, contests, immersive brand experiences, and gourmet food trucks that kept the vibe alive from noon to night.

Families, influencers, and serious collectors mingled, connecting over a shared passion for design, performance, and legacy all while surrounded by UAE's unmistakable flair for luxury and innovation.

Organized by Orbit Events and powered by Hot WheelsTM Legends Tour and Amaron Batteries, the 2025 edition was more than just a display - it was a movement of motorsport, lifestyle, and innovation, all under one skyline.

“Kandura Rally 2025 wasn't just an event - it was a movement. A rallying cry for the makers, the dreamers, and the communities that live and breathe car culture in UAE,” said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events.

Major brands including Emax, Xiaomi and a range of lifestyle, tech, and automotive partners were front and center engaging with attendees and consumers in a space where brand storytelling meets community passion.

The event also marked a pivotal evolution of the Kandura Rally brand, with a sneak peek into its Web3-powered future. A decentralized community hub is on the rise - one that celebrates not just automotive brilliance, but also digital innovation and cross-cultural collaboration, connecting the UAE to the world. This edition notched up the experience by launching the UAE's first-ever motor festival with an integrated judging app and public voting interface - a game-changing move that brought tech, transparency, and fan engagement to the fast lane.

The overwhelming success of this year's rally has accelerated plans for an even bolder 2026 edition. With new features, expanded categories, regional collaborations, and a stronger global footprint, Kandura Rally is set to further its mission of fueling the future of car culture.

A standout highlight of Kandura Rally, the Loud Exhaust Competition was where tradition met throttle; a roaring symphony of sound and power that echoed through the venue bringing together automotive passion, adrenaline, and amped up the energy

For enthusiasts, sponsors, and car clubs eager to be part of the next chapter, the message is clear: Start your engines now - because Kandura Rally 2026 will be unmissable.