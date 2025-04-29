Ethiopian Students Embrace Chinese Language Amid Growing Sino-Ethiopian Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Abdi Waktola, 21, a fourth-year Chinese language student at Addis Ababa University (AAU), first became interested in learning Chinese after meeting Chinese workers a decade ago in his hometown in Ethiopia's Oromia Regional State.

"I was surprised when I heard the hardworking Chinese workers speaking Mandarin (standard Chinese language). It sounded wild to me, but also fascinating.

Since then, my desire to learn Mandarin started to grow," Waktola told Xinhua in a recent interview during celebrations marking Chinese Language Day, an annual observance established by the United Nations in 2010 and held on April 20 each year.

He said his passion for the language was fueled not only by personal interest but also by encouragement from senior university students and the growing demand for Chinese language skills in Ethiopia's job market.

"After learning Chinese, I got involved in various income-generating activities, especially with Chinese companies in Ethiopia. Learning Chinese is very rewarding in a country like Ethiopia, where Chinese investment is on the rise," he said.

According to Ethiopian Investment Commissioner Zeleke Temesgen, China remains a leading source of foreign direct investment in Ethiopia, with more than 4,500 Chinese projects currently operating in the East African country, making China the largest foreign investor in both project numbers and capital.

Another young Ethiopian, Tayamlak Wolde, has built a career around the Chinese language. Working as an interpreter between Mandarin and Amharic, Ethiopia's official working language, Wolde facilitates communication for Chinese companies both in Ethiopia and abroad.

"I chose to study Chinese because of the growing socio-economic ties between China and Ethiopia, and China's expanding presence in Africa," said Wolde, a graduate of the Confucius Institute at Hawassa University in southern Ethiopia.

"My Chinese language skills have enabled me to earn a living by offering translation and interpretation services locally and internationally. It helps me understand Chinese history and culture," he said.

Wolde, who also studied in China, showcased traditional Chinese dances during this year's Chinese Language Day celebrations in Ethiopia. With support from Chinese friends, he even got a high-paying job as an interpreter for a Chinese company in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The 2025 Chinese Language Day was celebrated last week under the theme "Chinese Language A Gift Across Time and Space" at the Confucius Institute at the Ethiopian Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TVTI). The event featured cultural performances, including songs, kung fu displays, and traditional dances by Ethiopian students learning Chinese.

In addition to AAU and TVTI, the Chinese language is now taught as a general-interest course or academic major in many public schools across Ethiopia. To meet growing demand, Ethiopia is not only opening more Confucius Institutes but also training local Mandarin teachers.

Earlier this month, AAU and the Oromia Education Bureau signed a memorandum of understanding in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa to train Chinese language instructors to teach Mandarin in Oromia, Ethiopia's largest region. The program will start next academic year.

"The agreement focuses on building the capacity of teachers who will teach Mandarin in Oromia's boarding and secondary schools. Our aim is to train about 30 teachers each year," said AAU President Samuel Kifle.

Noting the vital role the Confucius Institute at AAU will play in implementing the program, Kifle said, "It has been instrumental in providing Chinese teachers at certificate, undergraduate, and master's degree levels."

"Once the new program is launched, the Institute will be fully involved," he said.