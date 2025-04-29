Yamal Looks Ahead To 100Th Barcelona Game

MENAFN - The Peninsula) #Champions League Xinhua

Madrid: FC Barcelona's teenage star Lamine Yamal looked ahead to his 100th appearance for the club, which will come in the first leg of his side's Champions League semifinal at home to Inter Milan.

"I think few players my age have played as many games as I have for Barca, and I value that," he said in his pre-game press conference, adding that he was also happy to have "the mentality to always be motivated, the consistency I have, and the level I'm at aged 17."

His age has led to comparisons with Barca legend Lionel Messi, who made his debut aged 16, but Yamal avoided any comparisons.

"I don't compare myself to anyone, least of all Messi," he said.

"I try to enjoy myself and follow my own path," commented the forward, explaining he "hadn't spoken," to the Argentinian.

Yamal also rejected talk about this being the 'Lamine Yamal era' at Barcelona, saying he hoped it was "Barca's era. Not Lamine's," and he highlighted the contributions of players such as Pedri and Raphinha, along with Inigo Martinez and Frenkie de Jong. "They are great professionals and are playing at an incredible level," he said.

Finally, he discussed Inter Milan, calling the Italian side "very strong defensively."

"They're also very quick on the counterattack and have a good team. We have to play at our best to beat them," advised Yamal.