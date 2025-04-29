Prime Minister: Jordan's Identity Is One Of Moderation And Tolerance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan said on Tuesday that, under the Hashemite leadership, Jordan's identity is one of moderation and tolerance.He praised the "crucial" role of the Ministry of Awqaf, Affairs and Islamic Holy Sites in promoting and upholding the values of tolerance and moderation, which reject extremism and exclusion.At the Ministry of Awqaf, Affairs and Islamic Holy Sites, Hassan discussed the importance of instilling values of tolerance in future generations, encouraging a strong belief in God, love for the country and respect for others.He urged that tolerance and moderation should manifest in constructive actions based on faith, loyalty to the king and a commitment to Jordan.Hassan praised the Ministry's efforts in the care of mosques, Quran memorisation centres and the promotion of social protection. He reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to protecting Al-Aqsa Mosque and the surrounding areas, reinforcing the Hashemite guardianship as a vital force in countering Israeli extremism and attempts to alter the city's Arab Islamic and Christian identity.He commended the work of the Jerusalem Endowments Department and its service to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, noting that these efforts contribute to preserving the identity of Islamic Jerusalem and supporting the steadfastness of the Palestinian people.Regarding the upcoming Hajj season, the Prime Minister reviewed the Ministry's preparations, urging providing comfort and safety for pilgrims throughout their journey.He called for a rapid response from the accompanying administrative and medical teams and emphasised the importance of an effective communication system, including a hotline for Jordanian pilgrims in need of assistance.In discussing charity, Hassan said Jordan as a model of unity, noting the potential for charitable initiatives to benefit the elderly, orphans and the establishment of educational, health and social services.He emphasised the significance of the comprehensive modernisation project, aimed at enhancing the country's economic, political, administrative and social foundations.He called for collaboration among government institutions, the private sector and civil society to achieve the project's objectives, asserting that shared commitment is essential for its success.Minister of Awqaf, Affairs and Islamic Holy Sites, Muhammad Khalayleh, announced that the promotion of Jordanian pilgrims to the Holy Land will begin on May 23.He expressed the ministry's dedication to providing comprehensive care and guidance to pilgrims, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling experience.Khalayleh outlined the Ministry's efforts in advocacy through strengthened preaching programmes, the rehabilitation of religious leaders and the establishment of Quranic recitation centres.He emphasised the ministry's role in promoting an Islamic discourse that embodies tolerance and justice, while preserving the nation's stability and security.He described the developmental and economic initiatives of the Ministry, including endowment fund investments, financial assistance programmes for needy families and efforts to build housing units for the underprivileged.