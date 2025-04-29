Nasdaq Forex Signal Today 29/04: Trade Uncertainty (Video)
- This one is somewhat easy. I would get long of NASDAQ 100 on a break of the high price for Monday. I would have a stop loss at the 19250 level.
The 19,130 level is an area that previously had been support and resistance. And as we approach that, I become interested. It'll be interesting to see whether or not we can bounce from here because we have made a breakthrough significant resistance. If we can break above the top of the candlestick for the day on Monday, then it's likely we will go looking at the 200 day EMA, possibly even the 20,000 level.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewIf we break down below the 19,000 level, then I think you've got a situation where traders will eventually get involved. I don't think we make a new low, but you never know, it is possible. I'd be very interested in 18,400 below, and then again, the 18,000 level. In general, this is a market that I think continues to be very noisy and dramatic. And as such, you should always keep your position size reasonable, regardless of whether or not you agree with the idea that we will probably continue to grind higher or not. Either way, being cautious is the most important thing.Ready to trade our stock market forecast and analysis? Here are the best CFD stocks brokers to choose from.
