Amnesty International Affirms Israel Is Committing Genocide On Live Television In Gaza

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem/PNN /

Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard confirmed on Tuesday that Israeli occupation forces are committing genocide on live television in the Gaza Strip.

Callamar added in a report: "Amnesty International has documented the genocide committed by Israel against Palestinians in Gaza," explaining that Israel's system of apartheid and illegal occupation in the West Bank has devolved into escalating violence.

She continued,"States have watched, helplessly, as Israel has killed thousands of Palestinians, massacred entire families, and destroyed homes, hospitals, and educational institutions."

The Secretary General of Amnesty International noted the escalating attacks on the International Criminal Court in recent months, after it issued provisional measures orders in the case brought by South Africa against Israel and issued an advisory opinion declaring the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, illegal.

Callamard stressed that "all governments must do everything in their power to support international justice, hold perpetrators accountable, and protect the ICC and its staff from sanctions."3