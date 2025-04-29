Italy Contributes Additional 1M Euros To Support Jordan's Education Sector

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Italian government on Tuesday stressed its ongoing commitment to the education sector in Jordan by contributing an additional 1 million euros to the multi-partner credit fund.

The funding aims to support the Ministry of Education's initiatives, with technical assistance provided by UNESCO, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

With the additional contribution, Italy's total investment in the fund now amounts to 1.8 million euros, contributing to a total value of $8.6 million for the UNESCO partnership plan to support educational programmes.

The investment highlights Italy's“dedication” to advancing educational reforms that promote integration, sustainability and flexibility within Jordan's educational system.

In a meeting with ambassadors from donor countries, Minister of Education Azmi Mahafzah stressed that the partnership aims to enhance the educational environment in alignment with the ministry's plans to achieve educational standards as per the best global practices.

He expressed gratitude for the additional support from partners, which is vital for realising the ministry's vision of providing a conducive educational atmosphere for all students.

Italian Ambassador to Jordan Luciano Bizzotti said that Rome is committed to Jordan's educational development, noting that education is the "cornerstone" of sustainable development and a "crucial" element in boosting the partnership between Jordan and Italy.

He said that the additional contribution reflects Italy's strategic commitment to supporting Jordan's long-term vision for a flexible and programmatic educational system.

UNESCO representative in Jordan Noha Bawazir highlighted the importance of international cooperation, saying that Italy's contribution exemplifies global solidarity in advancing education and reaffirms commitment to enhancing the foundations of education in Jordan.

She expressed pride in continuing to collaborate with the Ministry of Education and other partners to support educational reforms aimed at creating a more flexible and integrated educational framework in Jordan.