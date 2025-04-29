Multi-Billion Euro Rafale Deal To Generate Huge Business For Indian Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)India and France have formalized a significant defense partnership through the signing of an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Aircraft specifically configured for the Indian Navy.

These industrial arrangements are projected to generate substantial employment opportunities and revenue streams for numerous Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in the establishment, production, and operational phases of these facilities.

The procurement package encompasses 22 Single-Seater and four Twin-Seater aircraft, along with comprehensive training, simulators, associated equipment, weapons systems, and performance-based logistics support.

The agreement also includes provisions for additional equipment to enhance the existing Rafale fleet operated by the Indian Air Force.

The agreement incorporates significant technology transfer provisions for the integration of indigenous weapons systems within India.

The deal establishes a framework for developing production facilities for Rafale fuselage components and comprehensive Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities for aircraft engines, sensors, and weapons systems on Indian soil.

Manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation, the Rafale-Marine is a sophisticated carrier-borne combat aircraft with demonstrated operational effectiveness in maritime environments.

According to the agreement, all aircraft deliveries will be completed by 2030, with comprehensive crew training programs to be conducted in both France and India.

The Rafale-Marine aircraft shares significant commonality with the Rafale variants currently operated by the Indian Air Force, creating opportunities for operational synergies, standardized training protocols, and streamlined logistics between the naval and air force fleets.

The induction of these advanced aircraft is expected to substantially enhance the combat capabilities of India's aircraft carriers, significantly strengthening the nation's maritime air power projection capabilities.

