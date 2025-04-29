Minister Meets European Importers To Boost Agricultural Exports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 29 (Petra) – Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat on Tuesday met with representatives of major European companies importing Jordanian agricultural products and operating in Central Europe, in the presence of Abdul Halim Dujan, Director General of the Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Products Company (JPACO).The meeting, held at the Ministry, explored mechanisms to expand the import of Jordanian agricultural produce and establish agreements and understandings aimed at increasing the volume of vegetable and agricultural exports through these companies. Discussions also focused on investment opportunities in export-oriented production and the cultivation of crops in demand in European markets.The visiting companies are scheduled to tour production sites in the Jordan Valley and Mafraq to assess JPACO's infrastructure, including its packaging and grading facilities and affiliated farms, in order to evaluate its capacity to increase exports to European destinations.Hneifat underscored the significance of the companies' visit, emphasizing the potential for enhanced cooperation and coordination. He also affirmed the Ministry's and JPACO's readiness to facilitate any contracts, agreements, or understandings that would contribute to boosting agricultural exports across all categories.