Rah-I-Farda TV Activities Be Suspended Until Court Decision

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Media Complaints and Violations Investigation Commission has decided to suspend Rah-i-Farda TV activities until a court ruling regarding the non-payment of salaries to the station's employees.

The Ministry of Information and Culture said in a statement today it investigated repeated complaints from journalists and employees of Rah-i-Farda TV, who have been alleging that the station's management has not paid them salaries and benefits for several years.

The statement said the Media Complaints and Violations Investigation Commission has summoned officials of the station several times to resolve the problems and made recommendations to them to pay employees' salaries and benefits, but they have not yet addressed the issue.

Due to the fact that the television employees have sometimes been threatened, the commission decided to submit the issue of the parties to the court for resolution and, in accordance with media principles and laws, the activities of Rah-i-Farda TV should be suspended until the court's decision.

Rah-i-Farda TV is a private television station that started operating in 2007.

