Kaseya Announces Latest Innovations At Connect 2025

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya, the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software, began its Kaseya Connect 2025 conference in Las Vegas by celebrating its global customer community and unveiling a new set of technology and commercial innovations. Thousands of attendees are connecting and sharing best practices to grow faster, improve service quality, and operate more efficiently – all powered by the company's flagship AI-powered platform, Kaseya 365.

With 81% of small businesses worried about IT security and efficiency , they are requiring enterprise-grade security with AI-driven automation to protect more users and devices. Backed by data from nearly 50,000 customers and millions of endpoints, the latest Kaseya 365 platform enhancements give IT professionals the tools and pricing they need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

Kaseya 365 Ops – The newest edition to the Kaseya 365 platform applies practical AI to help customers scale efficiently, improve operations, and achieve top tier service delivery and performance metrics. Early Kaseya 365 Ops customers save an average of 160 hours per month thanks to the platform's AI capabilities and automation, which equates to the productivity of one additional technician.

Kaseya SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) – The new Kaseya SIEM provides a streamlined, unified response system for customers with SaaS Alerts and MDR protection and without the expense of enterprise-grade alternatives. Kaseya SIEM correlates threat data from RocketCyber and SaaS Alerts, combining endpoint and cloud telemetry to deliver unified, faster, and more actionable threat detection.

Free-to-Use Hardware – All models of Datto's backup hardware will be free-to-use for all Kaseya customers, with a limit of three (3) devices per customer. This allows Kaseya backup customers to provide a consistent level of service while minimizing upfront costs. Datto ALTO 5 – The return of a 2TB ALTO model to the Datto lineup is being offered at the same monthly cost as the current 1TB model and now includes encryption to bolster security.

"As we move forward, innovation is at the heart of everything we do at. What we're unveiling at Connect 2025 delivers on that vision," says Jim Lippie, Chief Product Officer at Kaseya. "These innovations allow our customers to improve their businesses and fight against growing cyberthreats."

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity and IT management software. Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions from industry-leading providers: audIT, ConnectBooster, Datto, Graphus, ID Agent, IT Glue, Kaseya, RapidFire Tools, RocketCyber, SaaS Alerts, Secure Payments, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, Unitrends and Vonahi. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya's IT Complete platform, which addresses the challenges of multifunctional IT professionals. IT Complete empowers them to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in more than a dozen countries. To learn more, visit .

