From Ancient Wonders To Modern Adventures: Alula's“Summer Untold” Offers Array Of Authentic, Revitalising Experiences

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – April 2025: AlUla, the luxury heritage boutique destination in north-western Saudi Arabia, today announced its“Summer Untold” program, offering a curated collection of experiences against the backdrop of its ancient wonders. From immersive noctourism experiences to unforgettable adventures, AlUla offers a unique and transformative escape for discerning travellers seeking a destination unlike any other. Unlike many destinations in the region, AlUla offers a more temperate summer climate, with average temperatures 5°C to 10°C lower than many cities across the region. This, combined with its commitment to preserving its unique natural and cultural heritage and a growing portfolio of exclusive resorts and experiences, makes AlUla an ideal escape for those seeking a sophisticated and enriching summer getaway, be it as an ideal 'bleisure' option, or a remote work escape. Adding to the appeal, AlUla offers a compelling value proposition during the summer months. Visitors can take advantage of unmatched summer rates on accommodations and experiences. This provides a perfect opportunity for travelers to extend their stay and get immersed in AlUla's diverse attractions. Summer in AlUla: Highlights Unparalleled hotel offers: AlUla's high-end resorts have become even more accessible this summer, with exceptional rates and exclusive deals available at participating hotels such as Banyan Tree AlUla, Chedi Hegra, Dar Tantora The House Hotel, and Our Habitas Resort. Visitors can also take advantage of great value offers at Cloud 7 Residences, Shaden Resort, and Ashar Tented Resort. Summer rates across the participating hotels start from SAR 633 for 4-star hotels and SAR 999 for 5-star hotels, depending on the property. Unforgettable Concerts: Experience the magic of music this summer in AlUla with renowned Arab artist Mohamed Abdu performing as part of the 'Jalsat Thanaya' concert series on 23 May. Additionally, prominent Egyptian rock band Cairokee are also performing this summer, which promises to be a spectacular concert on June 8. Both concerts will take place at the stunning Thanaya AlUla outdoor Venue, offering attendees a unique experience that combines music with the beauty of nature. Poolside by AZIMUTH: Escape the heat with a refreshing dip in the stunning pools of AlUla. This summer, poolgoers can experience DJ sets at the luxurious pools at Shaden Resort (4-5 & 11-12 June), Habitas (18-19 & 25-26 June), Banyan Tree (1-2 & 8-9 July) and Dar Tantora The House Hotel (15-16 July). AlUla Desert Blaze: The region's ultimate endurance challenge is back for a third edition this August, perfect for rugged adventurers looking to speed through the city's iconic landmarks. Oasis Summer Farm Discoveries: Guided by a local Rawi, guests will explore the age-old traditions of AlUla Old Town's residents as they moved to their summer farms to escape the heat. Amid historic mudbrick ruins and shaded groves, the journey begins at 5pm, offering visitors a glimpse into how communities once stayed cool and connected to the land. Through storytelling, crafts, and family-friendly activities, this afternoon experience-available during May and June every Saturday-provides a unique blend of education and entertainment set within AlUla's living history. Summer Ice Bath at Our Habitas AlUla: Escape the desert heat with a refreshing twist at luxury resort Our Habitas. On 20th June, guests can dive into a summer ice bath experience designed to rejuvenate the body and awaken the senses amid AlUla's dramatic landscapes. The AlUla Story: A dinner safari and projection experience organised by Platinum Heritage, offering a summer-exclusive, immersive journey through the history and landscapes of Sharaan National Park. The experience features a sunset wilderness drive, a braai barbecue under the stars, a stunning canyon projection show telling AlUla's ancient story, and a serene stargazing session around a bonfire with an expert astronomer. Prices are (SAR 795) per child, and (SAR 995) per adult. Adventure Hub Experiences: Unleash your spirit of adventure this summer during the early morning hours with a range of thrilling activities, all available under special offers amidst AlUla's breathtaking desert landscapes. Experience the AlUla Zipline (SAR 125) - the Kingdom's longest and fastest zipline - as you soar through the stunning mountain scenery. Adventure enthusiasts can also challenge themselves with other exhilarating experiences, including the Giant Swing (SAR 190), AlUla Stairway (SAR 125), Abseiling (SAR 125), Via Ferrata & Canyon Hammock (SAR 125), and Rock Climbing (SAR 90). “Summer Untold” in AlUla offers a unique blend of cultural experiences, adventure activities, and ample opportunities to relax and rejuvenate, and is easily accessible via direct flights from major regional hubs including Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam. The destination aims to showcase its distinctive atmosphere and its commitment to providing visitors with enriching and memorable experiences, rooted in its rich heritage and stunning natural landscapes About AlUla: Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned. The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra, was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops. Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Romans conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE. In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, Jabal Ikmah, an open-air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also, AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.