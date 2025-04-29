Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’S NFC: Kerala, Meghalaya Kick Off Group A Campaigns In Style

MENAFN - IANS) Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), April 29 (IANS) Kerala began their Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2025 campaign with a massive 8-1 victory over Bihar, in Group A of the competition, at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, on Tuesday. The other game in the group between Meghalaya and Rajasthan ended 4-0 in the former's favour.

Kerala and Meghalaya currently occupy the top two respective spots in Group A, with three points each; the side from the south are ahead on goal difference. Rajasthan are third and Bihar fourth, with both teams having accrued a point apiece.

In a completely dominant second-half display, Kerala outplayed Bihar, as Sreehari Unnikrishnan (16', 45') scored a first-half brace, while Muhammed Shadil PP (68', 75') netted two in the second. Mohammed Adhnan (53'), Calwin Thomas (59'), Alfas KE (90+1'), and Muhammed Shahil CK (90+3') scored one each. Sadique Rahman scored the only consolation goal for Bihar in the 84th minute.

In the other game, a hat-trick by Deibormame Tongper (50', 54', 74'-p) propelled Meghalaya to a comfortable 4-0 victory against Rajasthan.

Meghalaya found their first goal of the game through Riborlang Lyngdoh Lyngkhoi in the 39th minute, as the midfielder received a grounded corner towards the edge of the box and sent a right-footed shot swirling into the net.

The second half was all about Tongper, who scored his first courtesy of a classic tap-in, before lacing a powerful shot into the back of the net for his second. A 74th-minute penalty afforded the Meghalaya forward the opportunity to complete his hat-trick.

On Monday, hosts Chhattisgarh defeated Andaman & Nicobar 4-0 on the opening day of Group B of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground. In the other match of Group B, Gujarat emerged victorious with a 2-1 scoreline against Tamil Nadu.

A total of 32 states are participating in the championship, the final of which will be played on May 22. The U20 Men's National Championship is a unique addition to the AIFF Calendar since an inter-state meet in this age group has never been played before. The championship will be held at the sprawling Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, which has an in-house full-fledged football pitch, training facilities, and a residential area.