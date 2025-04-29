Reseller Source Helps Brands Navigate The Growing Challenge Of Excess Inventory And Customer Returns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Amherst Center, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As excess inventory and increased customer returns continues to put pressure on margins, more companies are bypassing bulk liquidators and discount retailers in favor of resellers who can move product discreetly and profitably. Reseller Source is tapping into this channel as a platform built to connect brands with trusted independent resellers. It is helping manage one of the most overlooked cost centers in retail: reverse logistics.

In 2024, U.S. retailers processed $890 billion in returns, according to the National Retail Federation, which is up from $816 billion the year before. That includes everything from apparel and electronics to beauty and home goods, much of it still perfectly resellable.

"Brands are finally asking a different question," said Ian Levy, Vice President of Reseller Source. "Not just 'how do we get rid of this merchandise,' but 'who can actually resell it in a way that makes financial sense for our business?' That's where resellers come in."

Rather than dump returned or excess inventory into the hands of bulk liquidators, Reseller Source connects brands with resellers who sell directly to consumers, often in live shopping formats like Whatnot, eBay Live, and across platforms like eBay and Amazon. These are small business owners who understand how to move product fast, cleanly, and without triggering price erosion or hurting a brand's online reputation.

For example, a beauty brand sitting on 3,000 units of discontinued stock might get pennies on the dollar through a traditional liquidation channel. But a reseller network can break that inventory into smaller lots, list them on curated storefronts, or run live auctions, reaching real buyers and generating real margin. This new approach is helping more brands sell inventory to resellers who can maximize recovery while maintaining control over brand presence and pricing.

Working with resellers creates a win-win for both brands and professional resellers. "I get most of my best-selling inventory through Reseller Source. I'm able to source inventory for Whatnot that sells quickly" said Kendall Johnson, a Whatnot reseller based in North Carolina. "It's not just random overstock, they send real, retail-ready products that I can auction live and move the same-day. That's rare in this business."

What makes Reseller Source different is its focus on control and brand protection. Brands can specify where inventory can or can't be sold, set volume limits, or choose resellers by channel and region. The platform doesn't just match excess goods with any buyer-it matches them with qualified sellers who know how to handle inventory the right way.

This isn't just about cleaning out warehouses. It's about building a smarter supply chain. With returns now representing nearly 17% of all U.S. retail sales, according to NRF data, companies that ignore the resale channel are leaving money on the table.

"We're not trying to reinvent retail," Levy said. "We're just helping brands work with the sellers who've figured out how to make this side of the market work. And it's growing."

CONTACT: Ian Levy Vice President The Reseller Source Email: ... Website: