U.S. News & World Report Nationwide Survey Names Watercrest Spanish Springs A Best Assisted Living Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) U.S. News & World Report rankings are awarded by analyzing data from nearly 450,000 consumer experience surveys at more than 3,800 senior living communities nationwide. To be recognized as one of the 2025 U.S. News Best Senior Living communities, individual locations earned a specific final weighted score tabulated in the independent methodology developed by the U.S. News health data analytics team. U.S. News recognizes communities that have excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

Watercrest Spanish Springs Assisted Living and Memory Care also achieved notably high ratings for both assisted living and memory care in the categories of Safety, Value, Care Services, Activities and Enrichment, Feels Like Home, and Staff and Management.

"Watercrest Spanish Springs has once again achieved the honor and distinction of the best in senior living by U.S. News and World Report, one of the nation's most esteemed organizations," says Marc Vorkapich , principal and chief executive officer of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "To be named Best Assisted Living Community is truly a testament to the world-class care and exceptional experiences provided to our seniors at Watercrest Spanish Springs."

Watercrest Spanish Springs is an award-winning senior living community previously named "2023 Best Memory Care" by U.S. News & World Report and a "2023 Top 25 Florida Assisted Living Community" by the Innovators of Senior Living Awards. The upscale senior living community offers outstanding caregivers and exceptional care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Seniors enjoy Watercrest's signature Live Exhilarated programming, diverse culinary options and advanced industry training. Watercrest Spanish Springs is located in The Villages at 930 Alverez Avenue in Lady Lake, Fla. For information, contact the community 352-604-5140.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A seven-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

