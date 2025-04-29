403
Turkey, U.S. Discuss Advancing Defense Ties in Key Meeting
(MENAFN) A crucial meeting of the Türkiye-US High-Level Defense Group took place in Ankara on Monday, as reported by Turkey’s National Defense Ministry.
The ministry shared that “the parties discussed opportunities to deepen various aspects of defense and defense industry cooperation with the aim of advancing the sincere dialogue between the two countries, as recently expressed at the highest level.”
In addition to defense cooperation, the talks also covered regional and global security issues. Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing their strategic partnership, reinforcing their shared commitment to addressing pressing security concerns.
The ministry also confirmed that the next meeting is scheduled to be held in the United States next year, continuing the momentum of these critical discussions.
