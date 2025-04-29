Wingu Africa Appoints Freddy Mrema as General Manager, Tanzania Sales

Wingu Africa appoints Freddy Mrema as GM of Tanzania Sales to drive growth and local partnerships, reinforcing its commitment to local leadership.

- Wingu's Ralph Vraagom: Vice President, Sales ES SALAAM, DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wingu Africa Appoints Freddy Mrema as General Manager, Tanzania SalesReinforcing local leadership to support market growth and client successWingu Africa is pleased to confirm the appointment of Freddy Mrema as General Manager, Tanzania Sales. Freddy's expanded role comes in recognition of his instrumental contributions to the business and the continued growth of Wingu's presence in the Tanzanian market.A dedicated commercial leader, Freddy has consistently demonstrated strong performance, market insight, and customer relationship excellence. His in-depth understanding of the Tanzanian technology ecosystem, combined with his hands-on leadership approach, will guide the next phase of market engagement and revenue expansion.In this role, Freddy will be responsible for shaping and executing Wingu's commercial strategy in Tanzania. This includes leading the sales team, building local partnerships, and driving the adoption of the company's digital infrastructure offerings - from data centre services to cloud and connectivity solutions. He will also work closely with regional stakeholders to ensure Wingu remains responsive to Tanzania's rapidly evolving digital landscape.“Freddy's appointment is a testament to his consistent performance and deep local expertise. His leadership will be essential in supporting our clients' transformation journeys and unlocking the full potential of Tanzania's digital economy,” says Wingu's Ralph Vraagom, Vice President, Sales.This strategic move reinforces Wingu's ongoing commitment to developing local leadership that understands the markets it serves and reflects its belief that regional insight is central to sustainable, long-term success.###About Wingu Africa:Wingu Africa is East Africa's first specialist carrier-neutral data centre operator, with strategic locations in Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. Since 2012, Wingu has connected African businesses to global digital networks through secure, scalable, and high-performance colocation solutions. Built on technical expertise and regional insight, Wingu ensures carrier neutrality, empowering clients with flexible connectivity options. Committed to excellence in infrastructure, security, and service delivery, Wingu delivers world-class solutions tailored to East Africa's unique digital landscape.For more information:For media inquiries, please contact:LINDIWE TSHABALALA | Group Manager: Marketing and PR E: ...caM: (+27) 825229922

