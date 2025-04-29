403
Truck Blast in Nigeria Claims Over 26 Lives
(MENAFN) A deadly explosion in northeastern Nigeria’s Borno state has left dozens dead after a truck carrying food and passengers struck an improvised explosive device (IED). The incident occurred on Monday near Gamboru Ngala, a town linking Nigeria with neighboring Cameroon and Chad.
"More than 26 people were killed, and at least five were injured. Some of them were seriously burned in the blast," a senior security officer, who asked to be anonymous due to not being authorized to speak on the development, stated to a media outlet over the phone. The blast trapped passengers, passersby, and residents in a fire that erupted shortly after.
Though no official statement has been made by the government or security forces, a senior police officer confirmed that an investigation into the tragic event is underway.
