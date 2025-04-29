Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Adidas Warns of Increased Prices

Adidas Warns of Increased Prices


2025-04-29 09:43:31
(MENAFN) Adidas issued a warning on Tuesday, indicating that escalating US tariffs would eventually raise the prices of its goods in the American market.

In a statement, CEO Bjorn Gulden explained that although the company has already reduced its exports from China to the US, the new tariff regulations are having a wider effect.

"What is even worse for us is the general increase in US tariffs from all other countries of origin," Gulden commented.

He emphasized that Adidas is not able to produce most of its items locally, suggesting that higher import duties would likely lead to greater expenses.

"Given the uncertainty around the negotiations between the US and the different exporting countries, we do not know what the final tariffs will be," he continued.

Gulden also mentioned that it is impossible at this moment to assess the overall impact or predict how it may influence consumer demand.

MENAFN29042025000045017167ID1109486612

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search