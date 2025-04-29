HEI Civil Appoints Richard Kirkman As Regional President, Southeast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Decades of Infrastructure Expertise Bolster HEI Civil's Regional Expansion

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEI Civil, a national heavy civil construction company, announced the appointment of Richard Kirkman as Southeast's Regional President. Kirkman brings over 30 years of extensive experience in heavy-highway, bridge and infrastructure development to his new role.

As regional President, Kirkman will oversee HEI Civil's operations throughout the Southeast region, driving strategic growth and ensuring the successful execution of complex civil projects.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richard Kirkman to the HEI Civil team," said Leo Denslow, CEO of HEI Civil. "Richard's proven track record of leadership and his deep understanding of the civil construction industry make him an invaluable asset. His expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects and his commitment to excellence align perfectly with HEI Civil's mission to attract and build the best people, teams and projects."

Kirkman joins HEI Civil from MasTec Civil, LLC, where he served as Regional Manager for the Carolinas. He spearheaded major civil projects in this role, focusing on operational efficiency, strategic planning and execution. His leadership was instrumental in ensuring the successful delivery of critical infrastructure developments.

Before MasTec Civil, Kirkman spent over 11 years at Blythe Development Co., holding key positions as Division Manager for both the Public and Bridge Divisions. His contributions significantly advanced public infrastructure, bridge construction and transportation projects throughout Charlotte.

Kirkman's entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his founding and operation of Kirkman Construction, Inc., a heavy-highway start-up specializing in bridge engineering and construction. His career also includes leadership roles at Dane Construction Incorporated, where he served as Vice President and Project Manager, and at Blythe Construction, Inc., where he was a Project Engineer and Manager.

"I am honored to join HEI Civil and contribute to the company's continued success in the Southeast," said Kirkman. "I look forward to working with the talented team at HEI Civil to drive innovation, deliver exceptional projects and build lasting relationships with our clients."

Kirkman's extensive experience in project management, engineering and executive leadership positions him as a key driver of infrastructure growth and innovation in the region. His hands-on approach and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing HEI Civil's presence and impact in the Southeast.

Founded in 1973, HEI Civil is a privately owned, heavy civil construction general contractor headquartered in Castle Rock, Colorado. The company currently operates in Colorado, Texas and North Carolina. The enterprise's current portfolio includes daily work on over 70 projects, over 800 team members and 500 pieces of equipment. For detailed information, visit .

Attachment

Richard Kirkman, HEI Civil President of the Southeast Region

CONTACT: Jordan Jones HEI Civil 7202450234 ...