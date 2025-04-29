Beachman Unveils Its Latest Electric Motorcycle: The 2025 Beachman 64

2025 Beachman '64 in Palm Green

The Classic Cruiser Reimagined with Modern Electric Power

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beachman , the Canadian electric motorcycle pioneer, proudly introduces the 2025 Beachman '64, the latest iteration of its retro-inspired electric motorcycle, blending vintage aesthetics with modern electric performance. The 2025 Beachman '64 offers double the power, extended range, and legal moped classification in most U.S. states, making it the perfect ride for both city streets and weekend getaways.Designed for urban commuters and motorcycle enthusiasts alike, the 2025 model builds upon its predecessor's retro charm while delivering significant upgrades: faster speeds, better range, a flexible riding experience, and most notably, the ability to be registered and plated as a moped in most US states."We're thrilled to introduce the 2025 Beachman '64, a bike that truly embodies our vision for the future of urban mobility," said Ben Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO at Beachman Bikes. "This model reflects our commitment to bringing the joy and accessibility of the moped culture back to everyday riders, combined with the performance and style of a modern motorcycle."Style Meets SustainabilityThe 2025 Beachman '64 captures the spirit of 1960s café racers while embracing the efficiency of modern electric mobility. With a top speed of 45 mph and a range of up to 55 miles per charge, this sleek, lightweight motorcycle is ideal for commuting, cruising, and everything in between.Designed with a timeless retro aesthetic, comfort-first, and practicality in mind, the Beachman '64 features: a lightweight steel frame, wide handlebars, a low-profile leather seat, and LED lighting, offering a smooth, stable ride while turning heads wherever it goes.“We've created an electric motorcycle that's practical, fun, and feels like an instant classic,” said Steve Payne, Co-Founder and COO of Beachman.“It's the kind of ride that makes you want to slow down and enjoy your city.”Performance and Key Features:The 2025 Beachman '64 is more than just a stylish cruiser-it's built for performance and convenience. The removable lithium-ion battery allows easy charging at home or the office, while the regenerative braking system helps extend battery life and improve efficiency. The integrated digital display lets Riders track their speed, battery life, and trip details.●Riding Flexibility: Versatile platform that can be used as an e-bike, moped, or Off-road, to suit the rider's preferences and local regulations.●Top Speed For 3 Modes: 20mph for e-bike, 30 Mph for Moped, and 45 mph for Off-road model.●Extended Range: A 2.88 kWh removable battery provides up to 55 miles of range that increases to 70 miles with an upgrade to a 3.6 kWh battery.●Enhanced Power: A 3000W 72V Brushless hub motor for effortless cruising.●Premium Construction: Hand-assembled lightweight steel Frame and swappable motorcycle parts.●Moped Registration: Legal for street use as a moped in most US states.●Braking System: Regenerative braking for extended battery lifeBuilt to Reflect YouFrom casual professionals to daily commuters, the Beachman '64 is built to fit your life - and your style.Riders can choose from 7 vibrant colorways, optional GPS tracking, motion-sensitive alarms, and a wide array of upgrades and custom parts. Its modular design includes easily interchangeable tanks and seats, allowing for mixing and matching to reflect a rider's mood, season, or even their outfit.Price & AvailabilityThe 2025 Beachman '64 is available now, with a launch price of USD 4,800. Customers can choose from a selection of seven vintage-inspired colorways, including Midnight Black, Beachman Blue, Canvas, Cappuccino, Pink, Baja Sand, and Palm Green, as well as two seat color options in black or brown. To learn more about the 2025 Beachman '64 and reserve your own, visit .About BeachmanFounded in 2021, Beachman is a Toronto-based electric motorcycle company redefining urban mobility through retro-inspired design and modern electric performance. Built by hand and crafted for the Good Life, Beachman bikes blend classic café racer charm with modern engineering to make something truly unique in the market. With a commitment to quality, style, and accessibility, Beachman is on a mission to make electric riding as thrilling as it is timeless. For more information, visit beachman and follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and X.

Emmanuel Abreu

+1 646-241-6601

...

Beachman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.