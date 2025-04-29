ECI Software Solutions Earns Two Globee® Golds, Inbound Logistics Top 100 Spot, And Manufacturing Leadership Honor

Awards spotlight customer support and software built by experts for experts, designed to solve real-world challenges

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ECI Software Solutions (ECI), a global provider of cloud-based business management software and services, today announced recognition across three distinguished award programs: Gold Globee® Awards for Excellence, Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider by Inbound Logistics and the 2025 Manufacturing Leadership Awards Finalist by the National Association of Manufacturers. These honors underscore ECI's deep industry expertise and strong track record of delivering purpose-built, customer-first software that drives operational performance and digital transformation.

“These awards reflect the momentum we're building as we continue to invest in both innovation and customer experience,” said Trevor Gruenewald, CEO of ECI Software Solutions.“Whether we're evolving how we support our users or how we deliver technology, our focus remains the same: delivering purpose-built solutions that help our customers thrive in an increasingly complex business environment.”

Highlights of ECI's recent industry recognition include:

Globee® Awards for Excellence – Two Gold Wins

ECI earned two Gold Globee® Awards for its customer support transformation. Marlene Summers was recognized as a Transformation Leader for Customer Excellence for spearheading a six-month overhaul of ECI's support operations, centered around a collaborative swarming model - an agile, team-based approach that brings together cross-functional experts to resolve customer issues more quickly and effectively. ECI's Customer Support Team was also honored in the Contact Center Solution category for delivering faster, more personalized service through this innovative model. This approach has resulted in a 32% reduction in resolution times, Customer Satisfaction Score (CSAT) score of 95.64, and 76% improvement on first-agent phone resolution rate.

Inbound Logistics 2025 Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider

Inbound Logistics selected ECI for its annual Top 100 list, which honors technology partners that meet the evolving needs of logistics and supply chain professionals. ECI's recognition reflects the strength of its Bolt, M1, JobBOSS2, and Deacom solutions, and their alignment with real-world operational requirements.

Manufacturing Leadership Awards – Finalist, Partner in Collaborative Innovation

Alongside Glover Precision, Inc, a customer of ECI, the company was recognized by the Manufacturing Leadership Council as a finalist for its collaborative work with the company. This honor highlights ECI's role in accelerating digital transformation and supporting Manufacturing 4.0 through innovative technologies and expert guidance for customers.

Gruenewald continued:“Awards like these are more than accolades – they're a reflection of the real impact we're making for our customers. They affirm the progress we're driving across our business and the meaningful results we're delivering through smarter solutions, stronger support, and a relentless focus on customer success.”

Together, these recognitions reinforce ECI's role as a trusted technology partner to small and medium-sized businesses worldwide – and highlight how its tailored software continues to solve the evolving challenges of the industries it serves.

