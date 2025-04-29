Suniel Shetty On Why He Does Not Consider Raghavan From 'Main Hoon Na' A Negative Character

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty is known for playing a lot of negative roles during his tenure, and one of these characters is Raghavan from "Main Hoon Na".

However, Shetty does not consider Ragahvan to be a negative character as he was fighting for his country, and the love of his deceased child.

Speaking during the trailer launch of his next "Kesari Veer", Shetty stated that Raghavan can never be a villain. "For me, there is nothing more important than my country, and I am not just saying it. In sports or anywhere else when it comes to my nation, then I think I am a different human being altogether. According to the script, Raghav was a negative character but when I heard the script it took me just two minutes to say yes to the film."

He revealed what director Farah Khan told him while narrating "Main Hoon Na" to him, "I still remember Farah (Khan) telling me that a lot of people are scared to do this negative role, to which I said how can this be a negative role - Our enemy will always be the same, my child has been killed and I just want to bring back the mortal remains of my kid and they are not willing to do so. So, from which angle is this character negative."

Shetty further recalled how his character Dev from "Dhadkan" also met the same fate.

"My character as Dev in 'Dhadkan' was also labeled as negative but when a man loves his girlfriend to that extent, how can he be negative?

So, I always look at my characters that way," he said.

Shifting his focus to his next, "Kesari Veer", Shetty said his role of Vegda Ji is a very important character in the movie, who is absolutely in love with his daughter and she means the world to him. "When you will watch the film, you will realize that this is a very unique love story," Shetty concluded.