CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES INGREDIENT QUEST EXPERIENCE ON ROBLOX AND MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN FREE CHIPOTLE FOR CINCO DE MAYO

Ingredient Quest On Roblox: Celebrating Real Food With Real Prizes

Chipotle created "Ingredient Quest" to educate its Gen Z fans on the brand's 53 real ingredients while giving them the opportunity to claim a reward of free Chipotle in the physical world. Inspired by the generation's love for nostalgic collectibles, the experience taps into the thrill of opening "card packs" and celebrating rare "pulls." Like collectibles in the physical world, each of Chipotle's ingredient card packs on Roblox feature an assortment of five cards with original artwork.

How It Works

Roblox users will meet an employee inside Chipotle's virtual restaurant in the Burrito Builder experience. Users will get a starter pack of five unique ingredient cards to begin the Ingredient Quest experience. The goal of "Ingredient Quest" is to collect all 53 ingredient cards.Users must roll burritos in Burrito Builder to earn Burrito Bucks,which can be redeemed for ingredient card packs. Each card pack contains five cards. Forty ingredient cards are available in card packs.The remaining eight ingredient cards are hidden throughout Chipotle's Burrito Builder experience in a virtual scavenger hunt.The first 50,000 users to collect all 53 unique ingredient cards will unlock a free entrée offer.

"Our fans love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with our real ingredients," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "This year, we're giving the Roblox community the opportunity to compete for free Chipotle and learn more about what makes our brand unique along the way."

Chipotle's 53 Real Ingredients

Chipotle is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. In 2024, the company sourced 47 million pounds of local produce, defined as produce grown within 350 miles of one of Chipotle's third party distribution centers. Guests can transparently learn more about Chipotle's 53 real ingredients by playing "Ingredient Quest" and visiting here: .

Five Days Of Real Food Offers

Chipotle is going bigger than ever with its Cinco de Mayo celebrations, giving fans five days of real food offers. From May 1 through May 5, guests can enjoy Chipotle delivered to their door with a $0 delivery fee offer2 using promo code DELIVER. From May 3 through May 5, Chipotle is offering free chips and Queso Blanco3 with promo code CINCO25. Both offers are valid exclusively on the Chipotle app, Chipotle and Chipotle . Plus, 50,000 users will score free burritos1 through "Ingredient Quest" on Roblox.

