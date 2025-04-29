Reconsider Decision To Deport Pakistanis Married To Indians: Mehbooba Mufti

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged the government to reconsider the decision to deport Pakistani citizens who are married to Indians and have been living here for many years.
She said a compassionate approach needs to be adopted.
“The recent government directive to deport all Pakistani nationals from India has raised serious humanitarian concerns, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. Many affected are women who came to India 30-40 years ago, married Indian citizens, raised families and have long been part of our society,” Mufti said in a post on X.
She said deporting individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would be inhumane and would inflict deep emotional distress on the families.
“We urge the government to reconsider this decision and adopt a compassionate approach regarding women, children and elderly. Deporting individuals who have lived peacefully in India for decades would not only be inhumane but also would inflict deep emotional and physical distress on families who now know no other home,” she said.
Read Also
Kashmiri Soldier's Pakistani Wife On Way To Deportation
Deportation Process On For Pakistani Wives, Children Of Kashmiri Ex-Militants
Several Pakistani women married to ex-militants came to Kashmir in 2013 under the then-chief minister Omar Abdullah's policy that enabled the rehabilitation of ultras who had gone to Pakistan or Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir for arms training but abjured violence and wished to return to the Valley.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29042025000215011059ID1109485920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment