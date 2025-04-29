Aamir Khan Shares How Being Thrown Out Of A Play Led Him To His First Film Role

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan shared an insightful story about how a seemingly disappointing moment in his early career led to his big break in the film industry.

Reflecting on his college days, Khan revealed how being unexpectedly thrown out of a play set the stage for his first film role, ultimately shaping his path to stardom. In a heartfelt recount of how fate and timing aligned, the actor emphasized how crucial moments in life can lead to opportunities one least expects.

On Tuesday, Aamir Khan's production house shared a video on Instagram where the 'PK' actor revealed how his very first, unspoken dialogue on stage led him to his acting career, marking a turning point in his journey to stardom. Sharing this heartfelt video, the production house wrote for the caption,“How did Aamir Khan's first (unspoken) dialogue lead him to his debut film? Watch the video to find out!”

The actor recalled his experience during his college days when he was part of a Gujarati play, "Pasiyo Rangaro." Aamir was one of the background extras in the play, tasked with hanging bamboos and scaffolding as part of the set. Despite his limited role, there was one key moment: out of a chorus of 30-40 people, only Aamir had a dialogue. It was a simple line –“We want Rangara, we want Rangara,” a chant in the play's chorus. That was his first-ever line in front of an audience, a line he never got the chance to say.

Aamir went on to reveal that just days before the inter-college competition, he was thrown out of the play due to the closure of Maharashtra. His mother had prevented him from leaving the house, which led to his removal from the production. Aamir was devastated, especially because he had been one of the most hardworking actors in the group, handling the physical tasks of hanging and removing the bamboos each day. He found himself in the front row, watching rehearsals unfold, feeling the sting of rejection.

But fate had other plans for Aamir. The 'Dhoom 3' actor mentioned,“In the meantime, a friend of mine came. Niranjan Thade. He came close and said, Aamir, this is my friend Bansal. He is making a diploma film at Pune Institute. He needs an actor. Are you free? I said, I am still free. I did that film. Diploma film. After watching that film, another student gave me the film.”

“After watching that film, Ketan Mehta took me in the film "Holi." And after watching Holi, Mansoor and Nasir sir decided that I can become an actor. So, if Maharashtra hadn't closed that day, I wouldn't have done that film. And I wouldn't be sitting here today. If you are at the right place at the right time, then that right thing happens with you,” shared Aamir.