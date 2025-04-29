403
Insurgents murder 22 individuals in Nigeria
(MENAFN) Over the weekend, at least 22 people were killed and several others injured in two separate militant attacks in northeastern Nigeria, highlighting a resurgence of violence in the region. The assaults occurred in Borno and Adamawa states on Saturday, according to local authorities.
In the Gwoza area of Borno State, suspected Islamist militants ambushed a group of civilians gathering firewood, killing ten people and leaving two others critically injured. Mohammed Shehu Timta, the local emir, also reported that two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) had been killed a day earlier in a separate incident.
Meanwhile, in the Hong district of Adamawa State, armed men believed to be Boko Haram fighters attacked Kopre village, killing ten residents and injuring several others. Police confirmed the assault, stating that it targeted local hunters and CJTF members. In response, security forces, including military personnel, have been deployed to reinforce security in the area.
Adamawa police spokesperson Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje emphasized continued collaboration between security agencies to curb violent crimes and recover illegal weapons.
These attacks come amid rising concerns over the revival of insurgent activity in Nigeria’s northeast. Earlier in the month, the governor of Borno acknowledged a resurgence of Boko Haram operations, including kidnappings and raids.
Nigeria has battled insurgent groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates for over a decade. The ongoing conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced more than two million people, according to the United Nations.
Although the Nigerian military has stepped up counterinsurgency efforts, including airstrikes, some operations have unintentionally caused civilian casualties. In one such incident last December, at least ten civilians were reportedly killed in an airstrike in Sokoto State aimed at militant targets.
