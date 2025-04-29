403
Spain, Portugal Announce Restoration of Most Power
(MENAFN) Power supply was largely restored across Spain and Portugal on Tuesday, following a significant blackout on Monday.
Spanish energy company Red Electrica reported on Tuesday that “99.95 percent of demand has been restored,” and they are working to “fully normalize” the system.
In Portugal, the national electricity distribution operator, E-Redes, confirmed that the power service had been completely restored and returned to normal by Tuesday, as reported by the media.
The Spanish Ministry of Transport also stated on X that all airports are now “operational,” though Lisbon Airport in Portugal continues to experience multiple flight cancellations, according to the media.
Telecommunications services, which were disrupted during the blackout, are also in the process of being restored in both Spain and Portugal.
As efforts to restore normalcy continue in both countries, the Portuguese government scheduled a meeting of the Council of Ministers for Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez is expected to convene a Natural Security Council meeting, which will be chaired by King Felipe VI of Spain, based on the media.
The blackout, which affected Portugal, Spain, and Andorra, as well as parts of France, began around midday on Monday.
Authorities are still investigating the underlying causes of the widespread power failure.
