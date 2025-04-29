Image Options Announces Acquisition Of SPMD, Strengthening Creative And Fabrication Expertise
Sean Madden, Founder and CEO of SPMD, will join Image Options as Chief Creative Officer and Executive Vice President, bringing over 30 years of creative leadership in strategic art, branding, and implementation. "We are thrilled to welcome SPMD into the Image Options family," said Barry Polan, CEO of Image Options. "By uniting our complementary strengths, we dramatically enhance our ability to serve existing clients and reach new markets. SPMD's talented team and unique design-to-build approach, combined with our robust production capabilities, form an unbeatable combination, enabling us to create truly exceptional environments from initial concept through final installation," added Polan.
"Joining Image Options represents an incredible opportunity for SPMD," said Sean Madden. "Together, we're positioned to redefine industry standards in visual storytelling in the built environment. Our combined teams share a passion for innovation and quality, and I'm excited to leverage our joint capabilities to deliver groundbreaking solutions to our clients."
Effective immediately, SPMD will continue to function as SPMD, a Division of Image Options, leading its creative, design, and experiential market, while continuing to serve existing clients and expanding their creative and production resources.
