Republic Business Credit Funds $500,000 Factoring Facility For Temporary Staffing Firm

The company was referred to Republic by a former client, marking a strong endorsement of how Republic supports growing companies in the temporary staffing industry. The company selected Republic due to its industry expertise, flexible financing and unwavering commitment to a successful partnership. "It felt like we had a true partner who understood our goals and had the tools to help us achieve them," said the firm's founder.

"Knowing the temporary staffing industry as well as we do, we were able to craft a proposal that made sense for the company's operational needs," said William Kemp, SVP Business Development at Republic. "We took the financial burden off of the executives, allowing them to focus on growing their business."

Republic structured a $500,000 factoring facility with a 90% advance rate on its accounts receivables. This facility will provide necessary weekly payroll funding while allowing the firm the flexibility to offer extended payment terms to its most reliable customers.

"Empowering companies to achieve their growth potential is core to our mission," stated Robert Meyers, President of Republic. "We look forward to a long and successful journey together."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $15 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

