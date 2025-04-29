403
Germany’s SPD Nears Critical Vote on Coalition Deal
(MENAFN) Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) is set to finalize a pivotal internal vote on Tuesday evening, which will determine whether the party forms a governing alliance with the center-right CDU/CSU bloc.
This internal poll, involving approximately 358,000 SPD members, only requires a simple majority and a minimum voter turnout of 20 percent to legitimize the coalition pact.
SPD Secretary General Matthias Miersch stated that enough ballots have already been cast to meet the minimum threshold, making the results binding for party leaders.
Ralf Stegner, a prominent SPD parliamentarian, voiced optimism that party members would endorse the coalition deal, potentially ending months of complex political dialogue.
In an interview, Stegner, a seasoned figure on the party's left wing, cautioned that if the SPD rejected the alliance with the CDU/CSU, it could benefit the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
“In its history, the SPD has never allowed right-wing extremists to influence governments. And that is what threatens to happen if the coalition government between Social Democrats and Christian Democrats is not formed. It would strengthen the influence of the far right - and that must not be allowed,” Stegner declared.
Meanwhile, certain conservative lawmakers had recently floated the idea that the CDU/CSU should attempt to engage AfD voters and reassess its long-standing opposition to collaborating with the party.
Nonetheless, this suggestion encountered significant backlash both from within the conservative alliance and among the general population.
