Free Fitness Classes For Cancer Survivors Return To Petoskey, Presented By Karmanos Cancer Institute And Wayne State University

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The CAPABLE program has been running for six years now, and this will be our third year having a session at CrossFit Petoskey. We have seen great success among cancer patients getting back into a consistent exercise program focused on building strength," said Jennifer Beebe-Dimmer, Ph.D., MPH, leader of the Population Studies and Disparities Research (PSDR) Program , scientific director of the Epidemiology Research Core at Karmanos and professor of Oncology at WSU.

"Regular physical activity benefits our health, particularly after a cancer diagnosis. The survivors will learn how to incorporate physical activity into their daily lives and build back some muscle they may have lost during their treatments. Participants report being able to do things they couldn't before taking CAPABLE classes, like picking up their grandkids and carrying groceries in from the car. It's exciting to see how this program benefits people in many aspects of their lives."

The American Cancer Society recommends that cancer survivors avoid inactivity and resume their regular physical activities after a diagnosis as soon as their doctor deems it safe. They also recommend survivors exercise for 150-300 minutes weekly, including strength training. Dr. Beebe-Dimmer designed CAPABLE to help survivors learn how to meet these exercise and strength-training recommendations and to teach fitness skills they can use well beyond the classes. In June 2023, Dr. Beebe-Dimmer and her research team published "The Impact of High Intensity Interval Training in a Diverse Group of Cancer Survivors: CAPABLE, A Pilot Study," in Preventive Medicine. This study featured outcomes from 48 of the first cancer survivors who participated in CAPABLE.

"CrossFit combines high-intensity interval and strength training. As we take cancer survivors through this training, we look at a host of outcomes – everything from physical fitness and body composition to sleep health and quality of life. We also provide optional nutrition guidance from the Harvard Healthy Plate diet to help participants make the most of their 12 weeks in CAPABLE and build healthy habits to last a lifetime," Dr. Beebe-Dimmer explained.

The strength and conditioning workouts are simple movements performed at scalable levels for each participant. Some participants will lift five-pound weights, while others may find they can lift much more. Some will walk, and others may jog. Each survivor does the same exercise at varied levels to fit their ability and restrictions outlined by their physician.

Participants must be adults, 18 years or older, cancer survivors (no matter what type of cancer they were diagnosed with), and must receive medical clearance from their oncologist or primary care provider.

Classes will run for 12 weeks and will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, May 6. The exercise classes will be held at CrossFit Petoskey, 345 Division Rd., Petoskey, Michigan 49770.

For questions, contact the CAPABLE team at 313-578-4246 or [email protected] . Visit karmanos/CAPABLE for more information.

