S&P Global Reports First Quarter Results, Announces Intended Separation Of Mobility Division
NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) today reported first quarter results. The Company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at .
Supplemental Information/Conference Call/Webcast Details : The Company's senior management will review the first quarter 2025 earnings results on a conference call scheduled for today, April 29, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Additional information presented on the conference call, as well as the Company's Supplemental slide content may be found on the Company's Investor Relations Website at .
The Webcast will be available live and in replay at .
About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI ) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.
We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today.
