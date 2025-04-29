ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, N.J., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) ("Anywhere" or the "Company"), a global leader in residential real estate services, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. "Anywhere continues to prove the advantage of our unique assets, including our unmatched scale, high-margin franchise network, luxury leadership, and integrated end-to-end transaction experience. Those assets are driving differentiated success today and help fuel our growth and transformation as we look to the future," said Ryan Schneider, Anywhere president and CEO. "Anywhere is on offense, seizing opportunities to fortify our market-leading position today while making smart moves to transform our operations, accelerate our strategic momentum, and build on our financial progress," said Charlotte Simonelli, Anywhere executive vice president, chief financial officer, and treasurer. Schneider added: "Further, as our industry grapples with changing practices, Anywhere is reaffirming our commitment to doing what's best for the consumer, starting with advocating for transparency, consumer choice, and the broad, public distribution of real estate listings to help customers get the best price for their home." First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Generated Revenue of $1.2 billion, an increase of $78 million year-over-year.

Reported Net Loss of $78 million, an improvement of $23 million year-over-year. Adjusted Net Loss of $64 million improved $21 million versus first quarter of 2024 (See Table 1a).

Operating EBITDA loss of $1 million, a $12 million improvement year-over-year (See Table 5).

Combined closed transaction volume increased 6% year-over-year, with units down about 4% and price up 11%. The Company's closed transaction volume increase outperformed the 3% year-over-year market volume growth reported by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) in the quarter. This market share gain in the quarter was driven by luxury success and differential growth in California and New York City.

Continued strength in luxury with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brands significantly outperforming the market, with closed transaction volume increasing approximately 16% year-over-year.

Welcomed 11 new US franchisees and added two new international expansions to our high-margin franchise network in the first quarter of 2025.

Agent commission splits of 80.4% in the first quarter increased 39 basis points year-over-year. It is the 12th straight quarter of commission splits at approximately 80%.

Realized cost savings of $14 million in the first quarter of 2025 and on track to deliver $100 million for full year 2025.

Free Cash Flow of negative $130 million, reflecting seasonal use of cash for the business, improved from negative $145 million in 2024 (See Table 7). Anywhere was recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 14th consecutive year. First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights The following table sets forth the Company's financial highlights for the periods presented (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited):



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

Change

% Change Revenue $ 1,204

$ 1,126

$ 78

7 % Operating EBITDA 1, 2 (1)

(13)

12

92 Net loss attributable to Anywhere (78)

(101)

23

23 Adjusted net loss 1, 3 (64)

(85)

21

25 Loss per share (0.70)

(0.91)

0.21

23 Free Cash Flow 4 (130)

(145)

15

10 Net cash used in operating activities $ (105)

$ (122)

$ 17

14 %















Select Key Drivers













Anywhere Brands - Franchise Group 5, 6













Closed homesale sides 137,089

144,775





(5) % Average homesale price $ 516,999

$ 470,119





10 % Anywhere Advisors - Owned Brokerage Group 6













Closed homesale sides 49,461

50,513





(2) % Average homesale price $ 799,750

$ 709,506





13 % Anywhere Integrated Services - Title Group













Purchase title and closing units 21,349

21,325





- % Refinance title and closing units 2,504

2,025





24 %



_______________

Footnotes:

1 Effective December 31, 2024, the Company updated its definitions of Operating EBITDA and Adjusted net income (loss) to include

adjustments for non-cash stock-based compensation and legal contingencies unrelated to normal operations which currently includes industry-

wide antitrust lawsuits and class action lawsuits to conform with similar adjustments and measures disclosed by industry competitors. These

changes have been applied retrospectively to prior periods to enhance comparability. The inclusion of these adjustments does not materially

affect segment-level trends or conclusions previously disclosed.

2 See Table 5 for a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere to Operating EBITDA. Operating EBITDA is defined as net income

(loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (excluding relocation services interest for securitization assets and

securitization obligations), income taxes, and certain non-core items. Non-core items include non-cash stock-based compensation,

restructuring charges, impairments, former parent legacy items, legal contingencies unrelated to normal operations which currently includes

industry-wide antitrust lawsuits and class action lawsuits, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, and gains or losses on

discontinued operations or the sale of businesses, investments or other assets.

3 See Table 1a for a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere to Adjusted net loss. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net

income (loss) before mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairments,

former parent legacy items, legal contingencies unrelated to normal operations which currently includes industry-wide antitrust lawsuits and

class action lawsuits, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, (gain) loss on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets and the

tax effect of the foregoing adjustments.

4 See Table 7 for a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere to Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss)

attributable to Anywhere before income tax expense (benefit), income tax payments, net interest expense, cash interest payments, depreciation

and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, (gain) loss

on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and

relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations.

5 Includes all franchisees except for Owned Brokerage Group.

6 As of March 31, 2025, the Company's combined homesale transaction volume (transaction sides multiplied by average sale price) increased

6% compared with the first quarter of 2024.

2025 Financial Estimates

The Company expects to realize cost savings of approximately $100 million in 2025, which we expect will be offset in part by inflationary pressures and investments as we look to make significant progress transforming our business.

The Company expects Operating EBITDA for full year 2025 to be about $350 million. The largest variable in this estimate is the performance of the housing market.

The Company expects Operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 to be similar to the Operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024.

The Company expects its Free Cash Flow excluding one-time items to be similar to 2024. Free Cash Flow, like Operating EBITDA, is driven by the overall housing market and may be impacted by additional investments we make to drive growth and advance our technology strategy.

The one-time items are estimated to be approximately $115 million and consist of three payments we expect to make in 2025. First, the final $54 million payment towards our antitrust litigation settlement will be due when appeals are resolved, the timing of which is uncertain. Second, approximately $41 million for a 1999 Cendant legacy tax matter. Third, an approximately $20 million payment for the January 2025 settlement of the Company's TCPA litigation, subject to final court approval.

These estimates are subject to, among other things, macroeconomic and housing market uncertainties, including those related to declining affordability, constrained inventory and competitive, litigation and regulatory uncertainties. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

Balance Sheet

Total corporate debt, including the short-term portion, net of cash and cash equivalents (net corporate debt), totaled $2.6 billion at March 31, 2025. The Company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $110 million. The Company's Senior Secured Leverage Ratio was 1.51x at March 31, 2025 (see Table 8a). The Company's Net Debt Leverage Ratio was 7.2x at March 31, 2025 (see Table 8b).

As of April 28, 2025 the Company had $690 million of outstanding borrowings under its Revolving Credit Facility.

A consolidated balance sheet is included as Table 2 of this press release.

Investor Conference Call

Today, April 29, at 8:30 a.m. (ET), Anywhere will hold a conference call via webcast to review its Q1 2025 results and provide a business update. The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer, and will conclude with an investor Q&A period with management.

To access the live webcast of the conference call or to view a replay, visit the company's investor relations website at .

The conference call can also be accessed by registering online at the Event Registration Page, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. Registration can be completed in advance of the conference call.

About Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS ) is moving real estate to what's next. We fulfill our purpose to empower everyone's next move through our leading integrated services, which include franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses, as well as mortgage and title insurance underwriter minority owned joint ventures. Our brands are some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Every day, we help fuel the productivity of our vast network of franchise owners and our more than 300,000 affiliated agents globally as they build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Learn more about our award-winning culture of innovation and integrity at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "projects", "estimates", "potential" and "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could", and include statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the information appearing under 2025 Financial Estimates.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The following include some, but not all, of the factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: downturns and disruptions in the residential real estate market, which could include, but are not limited to, factors that impact homesale transaction volume, such as: prolonged periods of a high mortgage rate and/or high inflation rate environment, continued or accelerated reductions in housing affordability, insufficient or excessive inventory and continued or accelerated declines, the absence of significant increases in the number of home sales, stagnant or declining home prices, or changes in consumer preferences in the U.S.; adverse developments or the absence of sustained improvement in macroeconomic conditions (such as business, economic or political conditions) on a global, domestic or local basis, including those arising from actual or potential changes in trade policy; changes to industry rules or practices that prohibit, restrict or adversely alter policies, practices, rules or regulations governing the functioning of the residential real estate market (regardless of whether such changes are driven by regulatory action, litigation outcomes, or otherwise); the impact of evolving competitive and consumer dynamics, including: meaningful decreases in the average broker commission rate, continued erosion of the Company's share of the commission income generated by homesale transactions, our ability (and the ability of affiliated joint ventures and franchisees) to compete against traditional and non-traditional competitors, our ability to adapt our business to changing consumer preferences, or further disruption in the residential real estate brokerage industry related to listing aggregator market power and concentration; our ability to execute our business strategy, including with respect to our efforts to: recruit and retain productive independent sales agents, attract and retain franchisees or renew existing franchise agreements without reducing contractual royalty rates or increasing the amount and prevalence of sales incentives, develop or procure products, services and technology that support our strategic initiatives, successfully adopt and integrate artificial intelligence and similar technology into our products and services, or achieve or maintain cost savings and other benefits from our cost-saving initiatives; adverse developments or outcomes in large scale litigation, involving significant claims, such as antitrust litigation and litigation related to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA); risks related to our substantial indebtedness, in general, particularly heightened during industry downturns or broader recessions, which could adversely limit our operations, including our ability to grow our business, whether organically or via acquisitions, adversely impact our liquidity and/or adversely impact our ability, and any actions we may take, to refinance, restructure or repay our indebtedness; risks related to our ability to refinance or restructure our substantial indebtedness that will mature (or may spring forward) in 2026 on terms as favorable as those of currently outstanding debt, or at all, including as a result of global and national macroeconomic factors and their impact on the credit and capital markets; risks related to our business structure, including: the operating results of affiliated franchisees and their ability to pay franchise and related fees, continued consolidation among our top 250 franchisees, the geographic and high-end market concentration of our company owned brokerages, the loss of our largest real estate benefit program client or continued reduction in spending on relocation services, the failure of third-party vendors or partners to perform as expected or our failure to adequately monitor them, our ability to continue to securitize certain of the relocation assets of Cartus; our failure or alleged failure to comply with laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations and any changes or stricter interpretations of any of the foregoing, including but not limited to (1) antitrust laws and regulations, (2) the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act or other federal or state consumer protection or similar laws, (3) state or federal employment laws or regulations that would require reclassification of independent contractor sales agents to employee status, (4) the TCPA, and (5) privacy or cybersecurity laws and regulations; cybersecurity incidents; impacts from severe weather events, natural disasters and other catastrophic events; impairment of our goodwill and other long-lived assets; the accuracy of market forecasts and estimates; and significant fluctuation in the price of our common stock.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements," "Summary of Risk Factors" and "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and our other filings made from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by us and our businesses generally. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. As required by SEC rules, important information regarding such measures is contained in the Tables attached to this release. See Tables 8a, 8b and 9 for definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures and Tables 1a, 5, 6a, 6b, 7, 8a and 8b for reconciliations of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP terms.

Reconciliations of the Company's estimates of 2025 Operating EBITDA, Operating EBITDA for the second quarter of 2025 and full-year Free Cash Flow excluding one-time items, which are each non-GAAP financial measures, to estimated net income (loss) attributable to Anywhere are not provided because of the difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the items that would be necessary for such reconciliations. The Company also believes that providing estimates of the amounts that would be required to provide such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and may have a material impact on GAAP results.

NAR data is subject to periodic review and revision, which has been, and could in the future be, material. Additionally, NAR uses survey data and estimates, which can have sampling errors and will not directly correlate with Anywhere Advisor's results due to its geographic concentration.

Investor Contacts: Media Contacts: Alicia Swift Gabriella Chiera (973) 407-4669 (973) 407-5236 [email protected] [email protected]



John Carr Kyle Kirkpatrick (973) 407-2612 (973) 407-2935 [email protected] [email protected]

Table 1

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024 Revenues





Gross commission income $ 976

$ 907 Service revenue 125

119 Franchise fees 73

70 Other 30

30 Net revenues 1,204

1,126 Expenses





Commission and other agent-related costs 785

726 Operating 277

273 Marketing 44

45 General and administrative 103

99 Former parent legacy (benefit) cost, net (3)

1 Restructuring costs, net 12

11 Impairments 6

6 Depreciation and amortization 46

55 Interest expense, net 36

39 Other income, net (1)

(1) Total expenses 1,305

1,254 Loss before income taxes, equity in losses and noncontrolling interests (101)

(128) Income tax benefit (24)

(28) Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 1

1 Net loss (78)

(101) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests -

- Net loss attributable to Anywhere $ (78)

$ (101)







Loss per share attributable to Anywhere shareholders: Basic loss per share $ (0.70)

$ (0.91) Diluted loss per share $ (0.70)

$ (0.91) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Anywhere outstanding: Basic 111.4

110.7 Diluted 111.4

110.7

Table 1a

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS)

(In millions, except per share data)

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere to Adjusted net loss as defined in Table 9 for

the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 (a) Net loss attributable to Anywhere $ (78)

$ (101) Addback:





Stock-based compensation (b) 5

4 Restructuring costs, net (c) 12

11 Impairments 6

6 Former parent legacy (benefit) cost, net (3)

1 Legal contingencies (d) -

- Gain on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, net (1)

- Adjustments for tax effect (e) (5)

(6) Adjusted net loss attributable to Anywhere $ (64)

$ (85)

_______________ (a) 2024 amounts have been updated to reflect our definition of Adjusted net income (loss) (see Table 9 for definition). (b) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is based on grant date fair value, which is influenced by the Company's stock price,

and recognized over the requisite service period. (c) Restructuring costs include personnel-related, facility-related and other costs related to professional fees and consulting fees. (d) Legal contingencies do not include cases that are part of our normal operating activities or legal expenses incurred in the ordinary course

of business. (e) Reflects tax effect of adjustments at the Company's blended state and federal statutory rate.

Table 2

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share data)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 110

$ 118 Restricted cash 5

6 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $17 for both periods presented) 109

101 Relocation receivables 165

150 Other current assets 200

206 Total current assets 589

581 Property and equipment, net 237

247 Operating lease assets, net 323

331 Goodwill 2,499

2,499 Trademarks 584

584 Franchise agreements, net 804

821 Other intangibles, net 101

106 Other non-current assets 451

467 Total assets $ 5,588

$ 5,636 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 98

$ 101 Securitization obligations 135

140 Current portion of long-term debt 610

490 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 100

105 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 506

553 Total current liabilities 1,449

1,389 Long-term debt 2,033

2,031 Long-term operating lease liabilities 278

284 Deferred income taxes 183

207 Other non-current liabilities 149

155 Total liabilities 4,092

4,066 Commitments and contingencies





Equity:





Anywhere preferred stock: $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 -

- Anywhere common stock: $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 111,805,042 shares

issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 111,261,825 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2024 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 4,830

4,827 Accumulated deficit (3,297)

(3,219) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (41)

(42) Total stockholders' equity 1,493

1,567 Noncontrolling interests 3

3 Total equity 1,496

1,570 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,588

$ 5,636

Table 3

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net loss $ (78)

$ (101) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 46

55 Deferred income taxes (24)

(28) Impairments 6

6 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt premium 2

2 Gain on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, net (1)

- Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities 1

1 Stock-based compensation 5

4 Other adjustments to net loss -

(1) Net change in assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions and dispositions: Trade receivables (8)

(5) Relocation receivables (15)

(9) Other assets 1

18 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (44)

(60) Dividends received from unconsolidated entities 8

- Other, net (4)

(4) Net cash used in operating activities (105)

(122) Investing Activities





Property and equipment additions (20)

(18) Proceeds from the sale of investments in unconsolidated entities 2

- Other, net 5

2 Net cash used in investing activities (13)

(16) Financing Activities





Net change in Revolving Credit Facility 120

153 Amortization payments on term loan facilities -

(5) Net change in securitization obligations (5)

(5) Taxes paid related to net share settlement for stock-based compensation (2)

(3) Other, net (4)

(6) Net cash provided by financing activities 109

134 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash -

- Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9)

(4) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 124

119 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 115

$ 115







Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information





Interest payments (including securitization interest of $2 for both periods presented) $ 29

$ 31 Income tax refunds, net (18)

(1)

Table 4a

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

2025 vs. 2024 KEY DRIVERS



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

% Change Anywhere Brands - Franchise Group (a)









Closed homesale sides 137,089

144,775

(5) % Average homesale price $ 516,999

$ 470,119

10 % Average homesale broker commission rate 2.41 %

2.43 %

(2) bps Net royalty per side $ 453

$ 417

9 % Anywhere Advisors - Owned Brokerage Group









Closed homesale sides 49,461

50,513

(2) % Average homesale price $ 799,750

$ 709,506

13 % Average homesale broker commission rate 2.35 %

2.41 %

(6) bps Gross commission income per side $ 19,720

$ 17,946

10 % Anywhere Integrated Services - Title Group









Purchase title and closing units 21,349

21,325

- % Refinance title and closing units 2,504

2,025

24 % Average fee per closing unit $ 3,476

$ 3,208

8 %



_______________ (a) Includes all franchisees except for Owned Brokerage Group.

Table 4b

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

2024 KEY DRIVERS



Quarter Ended Year Ended

March 31,

2024

June 30,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2024 Anywhere Brands - Franchise Group (a)

















Closed homesale sides 144,775

194,372

189,833

171,609

700,589 Average homesale price $ 470,119

$ 506,676

$ 502,512

$ 504,637

$ 497,494 Average homesale broker commission rate 2.43 %

2.42 %

2.41 %

2.39 %

2.41 % Net royalty per side $ 417

$ 462

$ 456

$ 446

$ 447 Anywhere Advisors - Owned Brokerage Group

















Closed homesale sides 50,513

71,895

67,625

59,388

249,421 Average homesale price $ 709,506

$ 775,453

$ 741,623

$ 757,275

$ 748,596 Average homesale broker commission rate 2.41 %

2.36 %

2.36 %

2.35 %

2.37 % Gross commission income per side $ 17,946

$ 19,141

$ 18,376

$ 18,577

$ 18,557 Anywhere Integrated Services - Title Group

















Purchase title and closing units 21,325

29,816

27,631

24,840

103,612 Refinance title and closing units 2,025

2,394

2,661

3,145

10,225 Average fee per closing unit $ 3,208

$ 3,323

$ 3,361

$ 3,428

$ 3,341



_______________ (a) Includes all franchisees except for Owned Brokerage Group.

Table 5

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - OPERATING EBITDA

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(In millions)

Set forth in the table below is a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere to Operating EBITDA as defined in Table 9 for

the three-month periods ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to Anywhere $ (78)

$ (101) Income tax benefit (24)

(28) Loss before income taxes (102)

(129) Add: Depreciation and amortization 46

55 Interest expense, net 36

39 Stock-based compensation (a) 5

4 Restructuring costs, net (b) 12

11 Impairments (c) 6

6 Former parent legacy (benefit) cost, net (d) (3)

1 Legal contingencies (e) -

- Gain on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, net (1)

- Operating EBITDA $ (1)

$ (13)

_______________ (a) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is based on grant date fair value, which is influenced by the Company's stock price,

and recognized over the requisite service period. This expense is primarily related to Corporate and Other. (b) Restructuring costs include personnel-related, facility-related and other costs related to professional fees and consulting fees.

Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2025 include $7 million at Owned Brokerage Group and $5 million in

Corporate and Other. Restructuring charges incurred for the three months ended March 31, 2024 include $1 million at Franchise Group, $6

million at Owned Brokerage Group and $4 million in Corporate and Other. (c) Non-cash impairments primarily related to leases and other assets. (d) Former parent legacy items are recorded in Corporate and Other and relate to legacy tax matters. (e) Legal contingencies do not include cases that are part of our normal operating activities or legal expenses incurred in the ordinary course of

business.

The following table reflects Revenue, Operating EBITDA and Operating EBITDA margin, both as defined in Table 9, for each of the

Company's reportable segments and Corporate and Other:



Revenues (b)

$

Change

% Change

Operating

EBITDA

$

Change

%

Change

Operating

EBITDA Margin

Change

2025

2024





2025

2024 (c)





2025

2024 (c)

Franchise Group $ 204

$ 200

$ 4

2 %

$ 97

$ 90

$ 7

8 %

48 %

45 %

3 Owned Brokerage Group 990

919

71

8

(47)

(59)

12

20

(5)

(6)

1 Title Group 78

71

7

10

(18)

(15)

(3)

(20)

(23)

(21)

(2) Corporate and Other (a) (68)

(64)

(4)

(b)

(33)

(29)

(4)

(14)











Total Company $ 1,204

$ 1,126

$ 78

7 %

$ (1)

$ (13)

$ 12

92 %

- %

(1) %

1

_______________ (a) Corporate and Other includes the Company's intersegment revenues which are eliminated and various unallocated corporate expenses. (b) Revenues include the elimination of transactions between segments, which consists of intercompany royalties and marketing fees paid by

Owned Brokerage Group of $68 million and $64 million during the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and are

eliminated in the Corporate and Other line. (c) 2024 amounts have been updated to reflect our definition of Operating EBITDA (see Table 9 for definition).

Table 6a

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

SELECTED 2025 FINANCIAL DATA

(In millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Net revenues (a)

Franchise Group $ 204 Owned Brokerage Group 990 Title Group 78 Corporate and Other (b) (68) Total Company $ 1,204



Operating EBITDA

Franchise Group $ 97 Owned Brokerage Group (47) Title Group (18) Corporate and Other (b) (33) Total Company $ (1)



Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA

Total Company Operating EBITDA $ (1)



Less: Depreciation and amortization 46 Interest expense, net 36 Income tax benefit (24) Stock-based compensation (c) 5 Restructuring costs, net (d) 12 Impairments (e) 6 Former parent legacy benefit, net (f) (3) Gain on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, net (1) Net loss attributable to Anywhere $ (78)

_______________ (a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for Franchise Group include intercompany royalties

and marketing fees paid by Owned Brokerage Group of $68 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Such amounts are

eliminated in the Corporate and Other line. (b) Corporate and Other includes the Company's intersegment revenues which are eliminated and various unallocated corporate expenses. (c) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is based on grant date fair value, which is influenced by the Company's stock price,

and recognized over the requisite service period. (d) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:



Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Owned Brokerage Group $ 7 Corporate and Other 5 Total Company $ 12





(e) Non-cash impairments primarily related to leases and other assets. (f) Former parent legacy items are recorded in Corporate and Other and relate to legacy tax matters.

Table 6b

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

SELECTED 2024 FINANCIAL DATA

(In millions)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2024 Net revenues (a)

















Franchise Group $ 200

$ 265

$ 267

$ 229

$ 961 Owned Brokerage Group 919

1,393

1,258

1,118

4,688 Title Group 71

103

96

92

362 Corporate and Other (b) (64)

(92)

(86)

(77)

(319) Total Company $ 1,126

$ 1,669

$ 1,535

$ 1,362

$ 5,692



















Operating EBITDA

















Franchise Group $ 90

$ 159

$ 151

$ 121

$ 521 Owned Brokerage Group (59)

4

(11)

(27)

(93) Title Group (15)

9

2

(9)

(13) Corporate and Other (b) (29)

(29)

(34)

(33)

(125) Total Company $ (13)

$ 143

$ 108

$ 52

$ 290



















Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Operating EBITDA

















Total Company Operating EBITDA $ (13)

$ 143

$ 108

$ 52

$ 290



















Less: Depreciation and amortization 55

48

48

47

198 Interest expense, net 39

40

38

36

153 Income tax (benefit) expense (28)

11

2

13

(2) Stock-based compensation (c) 4

4

4

5

17 Restructuring costs, net (d) 11

7

6

8

32 Impairments (e) 6

2

1

11

20 Former parent legacy cost (benefit), net (f) 1

1

(1)

1

2 Legal contingencies (g) -

-

10

(8)

2 Gain on the early extinguishment of debt (h) -

-

(7)

-

(7) Loss on the sale of businesses, investments or other

assets, net -

-

-

3

3 Net (loss) income attributable to Anywhere $ (101)

$ 30

$ 7

$ (64)

$ (128)

_______________ (a) Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Revenues for Franchise Group include intercompany royalties and

marketing fees paid by Owned Brokerage Group of $64 million, $92 million, $86 million and $77 million for the three months ended

March 31, 2024, June 30, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Such amounts are eliminated in the Corporate

and Other line. (b) Corporate and Other includes the Company's intersegment revenues which are eliminated and various unallocated corporate expenses. (c) Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is based on grant date fair value, which is influenced by the Company's stock price,

and recognized over the requisite service period. (d) Includes restructuring charges broken down by business unit as follows:



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2024 Franchise Group $ 1

$ 2

$ 1

$ -

$ 4 Owned Brokerage Group 6

1

3

5

15 Title Group -

1

-

-

1 Corporate and Other 4

3

2

3

12 Total Company $ 11

$ 7

$ 6

$ 8

$ 32

(e) Non-cash impairments primarily related to leases and other assets. (f) Former parent legacy items are recorded in Corporate and Other and relate to a legacy tax matter. (g) Legal contingencies do not include cases that are part of our normal operating activities or legal expenses incurred in the ordinary course of

business. (h) Gain on the early extinguishment of debt is recorded in Corporate and Other and relates to the repurchases of Unsecured Notes.

Table 6c

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

2024 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

2024

2024

2024

2024

2024 Revenues

















Gross commission income $ 907

$ 1,376

$ 1,242

$ 1,104

$ 4,629 Service revenue 119

159

156

140

574 Franchise fees 70

101

98

87

356 Other 30

33

39

31

133 Net revenues 1,126

1,669

1,535

1,362

5,692 Expenses

















Commission and other agent-related costs 726

1,108

998

886

3,718 Operating 273

285

287

280

1,125 Marketing 45

47

51

52

195 General and administrative 99

93

111

89

392 Former parent legacy cost (benefit), net 1

1

(1)

1

2 Restructuring costs, net 11

7

6

8

32 Impairments 6

2

1

11

20 Depreciation and amortization 55

48

48

47

198 Interest expense, net 39

40

38

36

153 Gain on the early extinguishment of debt -

-

(7)

-

(7) Other (income) expense, net (1)

-

-

1

- Total expenses 1,254

1,631

1,532

1,411

5,828 (Loss) income before income taxes, equity in losses

(earnings) and noncontrolling interests (128)

38

3

(49)

(136) Income tax (benefit) expense (28)

11

2

13

(2) Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 1

(3)

(6)

1

(7) Net (loss) income (101)

30

7

(63)

(127) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests -

-

-

(1)

(1) Net (loss) income attributable to Anywhere $ (101)

$ 30

$ 7

$ (64)

$ (128)



















(Loss) earnings per share attributable to Anywhere shareholders:



Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.91)

$ 0.27

$ 0.06

$ (0.58)

$ (1.15) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.91)

$ 0.27

$ 0.06

$ (0.58)

$ (1.15) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares of Anywhere outstanding:



Basic 110.7

111.2

111.3

111.3

111.1 Diluted 110.7

111.9

112.2

111.3

111.1

Table 7

ANYWHERE REAL ESTATE INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - FREE CASH FLOW

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024

(In millions)

A reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere to Free Cash Flow as defined in Table 9 is set forth in the following table:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net loss attributable to Anywhere $ (78)

$ (101) Income tax benefit (24)

(28) Income tax refunds 18

1 Interest expense, net 36

39 Cash interest payments (29)

(31) Depreciation and amortization 46

55 Capital expenditures (20)

(18) Restructuring costs and former parent legacy items, net of payments 1

4 Impairments 6

6 Gain on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, net (1)

- Working capital adjustments (65)

(58) Relocation receivables (assets), net of securitization obligations (20)

(14) Free Cash Flow $ (130)

$ (145)

A reconciliation of Net cash used in operating activities to Free Cash Flow is set forth in the following table:



Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (105)

$ (122) Property and equipment additions (20)

(18) Net change in securitization obligations (5)

(5) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash -

- Free Cash Flow $ (130)

$ (145)







Net cash used in investing activities $ (13)

$ (16) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 109

$ 134

Table 8a

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION - SENIOR SECURED LEVERAGE RATIO

FOR THE FOUR-QUARTER PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

(In millions)

The senior secured leverage ratio is tested quarterly pursuant to the terms of the senior secured credit facilities*. For the trailing

four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025, Anywhere Real Estate Group LLC ("Anywhere Group") was required to maintain a

senior secured leverage ratio not to exceed 4.75 to 1.00. The senior secured leverage ratio is measured by dividing Anywhere

Group's total senior secured net debt by the trailing four-quarter EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are

defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement. Total senior secured net debt does not include the 7.00% Senior Secured

Second Lien Notes*, our unsecured indebtedness, including the Unsecured Notes* and Exchangeable Senior Notes*, or the

securitization obligations. EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement,

includes the bank adjustments set forth below. The Company was in compliance with the senior secured leverage ratio covenant

at March 31, 2025 with a ratio of 1.51x to 1.00.

A reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere Group to EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are

defined in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025 is set forth in the following

table:



Four-Quarter Period Ended

March 31, 2025 Net loss attributable to Anywhere Group (a) $ (105) Bank covenant adjustments:

Income tax expense 2 Depreciation and amortization 189 Interest expense, net 150 Restructuring costs, net 33 Impairments 20 Former parent legacy benefit, net (2) Gain on the early extinguishment of debt (7) Loss on asset dispositions, net 1 Pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives (b) 19 Non-cash stock compensation expense, other non-cash charges and extraordinary, nonrecurring

or unusual charges (c) 41 Pro forma effect of acquisitions and new franchisees (d) 6 Incremental securitization interest costs (e) 9 EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement* $ 356 Total senior secured net debt (f) $ 537 Senior secured leverage ratio* 1.51 x

_______________ (a) Net loss attributable to Anywhere Group consists of: (i) income of $30 million for the second quarter of 2024, (ii) income of $7 million

for the third quarter of 2024, (iii) loss of $64 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and (iv) loss of $78 million for the first quarter of

2025. (b) Represents the four-quarter pro forma effect of business optimization initiatives. (c) Represents non-cash long term incentive compensation charges, other non-cash charges and extraordinary, nonrecurring or unusual

litigation charges. (d) Represents the estimated impact of acquisitions and franchise sales activity, net of brokerages that exited our franchise system, as if these

changes had occurred at the beginning of the trailing twelve-month period. Franchisee sales activity is comprised of new franchise

agreements as well as growth through acquisitions and independent sales agent recruitment by existing franchisees with our assistance.

We have made a number of assumptions in calculating such estimates and there can be no assurance that we would have generated the

projected levels of Operating EBITDA had we owned the acquired entities or entered into the franchise contracts as of the beginning of

the trailing twelve-month period. (e) Incremental borrowing costs incurred as a result of the securitization facilities refinancing for the four-quarter period ended March 31,

2025. (f) Represents total borrowings secured by a first priority lien on our assets of $610 million under the Revolving Credit Facility plus $12

million of finance lease obligations less $85 million of readily available cash as of March 31, 2025. Pursuant to the terms of our senior

secured credit facilities, total senior secured net debt does not include our securitization obligations, 7.00% Senior Secured Second Lien

Notes or unsecured indebtedness, including the Unsecured Notes and Exchangeable Senior Notes.



* Our senior secured credit facilities include the facilities under our Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of March 5, 2013,

as amended from time to time (the "Senior Secured Credit Agreement"). Our Senior Secured Second Lien Notes include our 7.00% Senior

Secured Second Lien Notes due in 2030. Our Unsecured Notes include our 5.75% Senior Notes due 2029 and 5.25% Senior Notes due 2030.

Exchangeable Senior Notes refers to our 0.25% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2026.

Table 8b

NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO

FOR THE FOUR-QUARTER PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2025

(In millions)

Net corporate debt (excluding securitizations) divided by EBITDA calculated on a Pro Forma Basis, as those terms are defined

in the Senior Secured Credit Agreement, for the four-quarter period ended March 31, 2025 (referred to as net debt leverage

ratio) is set forth in the following table:





As of March 31, 2025 Revolving Credit Facility

$ 610 7.00% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes

640 5.75% Senior Notes

558 5.25% Senior Notes

449 0.25% Exchangeable Senior Notes

403 Finance lease obligations

12 Corporate Debt (excluding securitizations)

2,672 Less: Cash and cash equivalents

110 Net Corporate Debt (excluding securitizations)

$ 2,562





EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit Agreement (a)

$ 356





Net Debt Leverage Ratio (b)

7.2 x

_______________ (a) See Table 8a for a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Anywhere Group to EBITDA as defined by the Senior Secured Credit

Agreement. (b) Net Debt Leverage Ratio is substantially similar to Consolidated Leverage Ratio (as defined under the indentures governing the

Unsecured Notes and the 7.00% Senior Secured Second Lien Notes), except that under the indentures when the Consolidated Leverage

Ratio is measured at March 31 of any given year, the calculation includes a positive $200 million seasonality adjustment to cash and cash

equivalents.

Table 9

Non-GAAP Definitions

Operating EBITDA is our primary non-GAAP measure. Operating EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net (excluding relocation services interest for securitization assets and securitization obligations), income taxes, and certain non-core items. Non-core items include non-cash stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, impairments, former parent legacy items, legal contingencies unrelated to normal operations which currently includes industry-wide antitrust lawsuits and class action lawsuits, gains or losses on the early extinguishment of debt, and gains or losses on discontinued operations or the sale of businesses, investments or other assets. The adjustment for stock-based compensation reflect non-cash expenses that are based on grant date fair value, which is influenced by the Company's stock price, and recognized over the requisite service period. The adjustment for legal contingencies excludes cases that are part of our normal operating activities and legal expenses incurred in the ordinary course of business. Operating EBITDA Margin is defined as Operating EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.

We present Operating EBITDA because we believe it is useful as a supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provides greater transparency into our results of operations. Our management, including our chief operating decision maker, uses Operating EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of our business. Operating EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We believe Operating EBITDA facilitates company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net interest expense), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense) and the amortization of intangibles, as well as other items that are not core to the operating activities of the Company, which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. We further believe that Operating EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies, many of which present an Operating EBITDA measure when reporting their results.

Operating EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider Operating EBITDA either in isolation or as a substitute for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:



this measure does not reflect changes in, or cash required for, our working capital needs;

this measure does not reflect our interest expense (except for interest related to our securitization obligations), or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;

this measure does not reflect our income tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes;

this measure does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often require replacement in the future, and this measure does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements; and other companies may calculate this measure differently so they may not be comparable.

In addition to Operating EBITDA, we present Adjusted net income (loss) because we believe this measure is useful as a supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operating businesses and provides greater transparency into our operating results. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by us as net income (loss) before: (a) mark-to-market interest rate swap adjustments; (b) non-cash stock-based compensation; (c) restructuring charges as a result of initiatives currently in progress; (d) impairments; (e) former parent legacy items, which pertain to liabilities of the former parent for matters prior to mid-2006 and are non-operational in nature; (f) legal contingencies unrelated to normal operations which currently includes industry-wide antitrust lawsuits and class action lawsuits; (g) (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt that results from refinancing and deleveraging debt initiatives; (h) the (gain) loss on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets and (i) the tax effect of the foregoing adjustments.

Free Cash Flow is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Anywhere before income tax expense (benefit), income tax payments, interest expense, net, cash interest payments, depreciation and amortization, capital expenditures, restructuring costs and former parent legacy costs (benefits), net of payments, impairments, (gain) loss on the sale of businesses, investments or other assets, (gain) loss on the early extinguishment of debt, working capital adjustments and relocation receivables (assets), net of change in securitization obligations. We use Free Cash Flow in our internal evaluation of operating effectiveness and decisions regarding the allocation of resources, as well as measuring the Company's ability to generate cash. Since Free Cash Flow can be viewed as both a performance measure and a cash flow measure, the Company has provided a reconciliation to both net income (loss) attributable to Anywhere and net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Free Cash Flow may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

SOURCE Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED