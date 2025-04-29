The Boston Globe Announces The 2025 Health Equity Summit

Health Care Experts Convene to Address Health Disparities and Inclusive Care for All

BOSTON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Globe is proud to announce the 2nd annual Health Equity Summit on Wednesday, May 14 at the Cambridge Crossing offices of Sanofi, a global healthcare company. The 2025 Summit is free for attendees and will convene health and life sciences ecosystem leaders, medical experts, journalists, and community advocates in person to engage in critical conversations focused on reducing health disparities and fostering more inclusive care.

"The Boston Globe is committed to working with community partners to foster critical conversations around health equity," said Erika Hale , vice president of events at Boston Globe Media. "By bringing together multiple perspectives from the media and the health care sector, we aim to cultivate conversations that drive meaningful change to create an accessible health care experience."

The Summit will feature dynamic discussions, including a fireside chat with Dr. Kevin Churchwell, CEO of Boston Children's Hospital, moderated by Shirley Leung, Globe business columnist and associate editor, and host of the Globe Opinion podcast "Say More." Several expert-led panels will delve into the initiatives undertaken by health care systems across the region. Participants will have the opportunity to network and interact with changemakers who are doing transformative work in their respective fields.

"Advancing health equity remains crucial in our pursuit of optimal health outcomes for all individuals," said Tanisha M. Sullivan , head of external engagement and health equity strategy for Sanofi, presenting sponsor for the Summit. "We are proud to host the 2025 Health Equity Summit, reaffirming our commitment to championing initiatives that ensure everyone has access to the timely diagnosis, care and treatment they need and want to thrive."

Space is limited for in-person attendance. Register today to join the conversation about creating a more equitable healthcare landscape.

The Summit will also be available via livestream for virtual registrants. Register to attend virtually today! View all recorded sessions after the event at YouTube/@BostonGlobeEvents .

