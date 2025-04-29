Broadwind Announces First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call And Webcast Date
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's corporate website at . To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
To participate in the live teleconference:
Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Tuesday, May 20, 2025:
Teleconference Replay: 844-512-2921
Conference ID: 13752898
ABOUT BROADWIND
Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments-quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more atCONTACT: IR CONTACT Noel Ryan, IRC ...
