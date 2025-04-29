403
Rixos Hotels Egypt to Host Global Superstar Jennifer Lopez in Sharm El Sheikh to Kick Off Her World Tour
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) An Exclusive Celebration of Rixos Hotels' 25th Anniversary
Egypt: Rixos Hotels Egypt is thrilled to announce an unforgettable night of music and entertainment with the global icon Jennifer Lopez, who will perform live on July 4, 2025, at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh. The concert marks the kick-off of her “UP ALL NIGHT: LIVE IN 2025” World Tour and is a historic moment for the region.
In celebration of 25 years of Rixos Hotels, this landmark event is part of a year-long series of festivities featuring international superstars. This exclusive performance by Jennifer Lopez reaffirms Rixos' status as a leader in luxury hospitality and entertainment experiences.
Guests staying at Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, Club Privé by Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Premium Seagate, and Rixos Sharm El Sheikh who book their stay from April 28 onwards will enjoy complimentary access to the concert – an exclusive benefit that continues the tradition of creating magical moments for Rixos guests.
The event also marks a major milestone for Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, a groundbreaking hospitality project that is redefining luxury tourism in Egypt and the region. Hosting Jennifer Lopez as the opening act of her world tour further cements the hotel’s position as a destination of choice for high-profile global events.
“We are incredibly proud to host Jennifer Lopez and launch her world tour from our flagship hotel, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh,” said Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt. “This event is not only a celebration of 25 years of Rixos excellence, but also a statement about Egypt’s growing presence on the global luxury hospitality and entertainment map.”
Jennifer Lopez, a multi-platinum artist and entertainment powerhouse, is celebrated for her chart-topping hits, dynamic performances, and unmatched versatility across music, film, and fashion. Her tour promises a high-energy spectacle featuring her greatest hits and new favourites.
This once-in-a-lifetime concert will be a live experience full of energy, excitement, and unforgettable moments. Join us for this iconic evening as we celebrate 25 years of Rixos Hotels with the dazzling Jennifer Lopez.
