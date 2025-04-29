Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Letter From Peruvian Pres. On Bilateral Ties

2025-04-29 07:03:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received a letter Tuesday morning at Bayan Palace addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from President Dina Boluarte of Peru.
The letter discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields, as well as the latest regional and international developments.
The letter was delivered by Peru's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmer Schialer Salcedo.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, His Highness the Crown Prince's Office Director Retired Lt. General Jamal Al-Theyab, His Highness the Crown Prince's Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Mazen Al-Issa, and Assistant Foreign Minister for American Affairs Minister Plenipotentiary Nawaf Al-Ahmad. (end)
